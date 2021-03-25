What we know about the fourth work with the legendary Keanu Reeves

John Wick, the repentant hit man who has lost his wife, is directed by actor Keanu Reeves in the film of the same name by Chad Stahelski. The first work was published in 2014 and resulted in two sequels, John Wick: Chapter 2 and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. A fourth and even a fifth part were confirmed. An ongoing pentalogy that would also relate to a mysterious theory of the saga. In addition, filming of John Wick 4 will start soon and we will tell you more about the information that was recently revealed about the film.

Some information about the next sequel

John Wick 4, which was originally planned for May 21, 2021, has unfortunately – and like all other films – been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is now official that screenwriter Derek Kolstad will not be returning for this sequel, as stated in an interview with the trade media collider. Nevertheless, we can rely on Chad Stahelski and of course on Keanu Reeves for the realization. The release is planned for May 27, 2022. The fans still have to be patient.

Filming is scheduled for June and will take place in different countries – which makes the story of this fourth episode an international affair! So among the main towns we find the cities of Paris and Berlin, two cities that we know are an integral part of history. In addition, scenes are filmed in both New York and Japan. Guaranteed trip. Notes: Mike Finch (American Assassin, Predators, Countdown) is the primary person responsible for the scenario.

Plan change

Last year, Lionsgate CEO (Jon Feltheimer) announced that filming for John Wick would start 5 after 4, as we detail in this article. It seems that the plans have changed again, as only the fourth work is scheduled to shoot this summer. The pre-production phase has also started in Berlin and made a summer shoot possible from the outset. It only remains to wait until May 2022.