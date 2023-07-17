What We Know About the Crimea Bridge Attack

For the second time in lower than a yr, explosives have broken the bridge that hyperlinks Russia and Crimea, the southern Ukrainian peninsula that Moscow illegally annexed in 2014. The 12-mile-long bridge, which features a street and rail line operating facet by facet, is a closely guarded piece of infrastructure that holds main significance for Russia.

Preliminary studies instructed the blasts on Monday weren’t as extreme as in final October, when an explosion precipitated a part of the street bridge to break down into the water.

Right here’s what we all know concerning the newest assault:

What occurred?

Earlier than daybreak on Monday, the highest Russian-installed official in Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, introduced on the Telegram messaging app that visitors had been stopped on the Kerch Strait Bridge due to an emergency.

Russia’s antiterrorism committee later stated that the bridge had been hit by two maritime drones in what seemed to be separate explosions.