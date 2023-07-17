What We Know About the Crimea Bridge Attack
For the second time in lower than a yr, explosives have broken the bridge that hyperlinks Russia and Crimea, the southern Ukrainian peninsula that Moscow illegally annexed in 2014. The 12-mile-long bridge, which features a street and rail line operating facet by facet, is a closely guarded piece of infrastructure that holds main significance for Russia.
Preliminary studies instructed the blasts on Monday weren’t as extreme as in final October, when an explosion precipitated a part of the street bridge to break down into the water.
Right here’s what we all know concerning the newest assault:
What occurred?
Earlier than daybreak on Monday, the highest Russian-installed official in Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, introduced on the Telegram messaging app that visitors had been stopped on the Kerch Strait Bridge due to an emergency.
Russia’s antiterrorism committee later stated that the bridge had been hit by two maritime drones in what seemed to be separate explosions.
A Russian-appointed official in southern Ukraine, Vladimir Rogov, wrote on Telegram that two spans of the bridge had been broken. A married couple was killed within the assault, and their daughter was injured, a Russian official stated.
Rail service alongside the bridge had resumed as of Monday morning, although with delays, in line with Russian state information media. Video and images verified by The New York Instances confirmed harm to the street, and Russian officers stated drivers ought to use alternate routes.
What are Russia and Ukraine saying?
Russian officers blamed Ukraine for the explosions, and Russia’s Nationwide Anti-Terrorism Committee stated it was investigating them as a terrorist act.
A spokesman for Ukraine’s safety service, Artem Dekhtiarenko, crowed concerning the assault with out saying straight that it was carried out by Ukrainian forces, consistent with Kyiv’s coverage of deliberate ambiguity about strikes on Russian-held territory. He described the assault utilizing the time period “cotton,” which is utilized by Ukrainian officers to explain blasts in Russian-occupied areas.
“We’re watching with curiosity how one of many symbols of the Putin regime has as soon as once more failed to resist the navy load,” Mr. Dekhtiarenko stated in a remark posted on the Ukrinform web site.
Why does the bridge matter?
The Kerch Strait Bridge, which opened in 2018, is a crucial provide route for items heading to the Crimean Peninsula. It additionally carries Russian vacationers to the area’s seashores, that are hottest in summertime.
Earlier than the beginning of its full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russia’s navy used the bridge to move provides to its troops within the area, together with to the naval port at Sevastopol, dwelling of its Black Sea Fleet. Since final yr, the bridge has additionally been an vital conduit for reinforcements and provides to Russian troops who’ve seized management of territory in southern Ukraine.
For the Kremlin, the bridge is a logo of the connection it’s making an attempt to forge between Crimea and Russia. President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia drove a truck throughout its 12-mile size when it was opened, and two months after it was broken final October, he once more drove throughout as he inspected repairs.
What are the doable penalties of the assault?
A day after the bridge was broken final October, Russia began an aerial marketing campaign to cripple Ukraine’s power provides, hitting energy stations and different infrastructure with drones and missiles in assaults that lasted for months.
Any assault on the bridge is widely known by Ukrainians. However disruptions to the route additionally serve a navy goal, impeding Russian efforts to produce their forces attempting to carry off a Ukrainian counteroffensive that started final month. The bridge is seen as a key artery for Russian occupation troops in southern Ukraine’s Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk areas.
In current months, Ukraine has made focusing on Russian logistics nodes a precedence in its warfare technique, and has used missiles provided by the US and different allies, in line with navy consultants.