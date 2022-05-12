What was Trevor Strnad net worth at the time of his death?

Trevor Strnad was the lead singer of The Black Dahlia Murder, a Melodic Death Metal band. The Black Dahlia Murder is a Waterford, Michigan-based melodic death metal band that started in 2001. The name of the band comes from the assassination of Elizabeth Short, better known as the Black Dahlia, in 1947. Lead vocalist Trevor Strnad, rhythm guitarist Brian Eschbach, bassist Max Lavelle, drummer Alan Cassidy, and lead guitarist Brandon Ellis make up the current lineup. Find more about Trevor Strnad net worth at the time of his death here.

What happens to Trevor Strnad?

Trevor Strnad, the frontman and vocalist of the renowned melodic death metal band The Black Dahlia Murder, died at the age of 41.

“It is with tremendous regret that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad,” the band said on their official Instagram account to inform fans of the devastating news. Trevor was a decent person, according to the group, and the individuals he met in the past adored him.

In addition, the singer has been dubbed “a walking encyclopedia of all things music” because of his extensive knowledge of tracks, lyrics, and more. “He was a hugger, a writer, and one of the best entertainers the world has ever seen.” His lyrics told stories and cast spells over the planet.

Trevor Strnad Net Worth

Trevor Strand admitted that there isn’t much money in the music because the money appears to go toward the band’s well-being and the release of the observe.

Furthermore, he agreed that his fans should not be looking for the album; rather, they should be pirating it and distributing the music for free, which appears to present a problem for the artist who relies on music sales.

Also, payment from brokers, distributors, and salespeople appears to be a theft of their hard-earned cash. While this problem was most prominent from 2016 to 2018, the artist may now be distributing their songs on OTT platforms similar to Spotify. The combination of numerous platforms such as Apple Music, and Spotify, also contributes to Trevor Strand net worth.

Strand has not disclosed his wealth, but based on his coworkers’ incomes, it’s likely that he gets 5589 dollars each year from excursions, with a yearly salary of 35000 dollars.

As a result, the Strand is likely to have a net worth of between $50,000 and $100,000. This speculation, however, will not be suitable because it is depicted through the evaluation of his colleague’s worth.

Trevor Strnad Personal Life

Trevor had no children and was never married. Trevor Strnad’s girlfriend Violet Knox works as a model. She also contributes to the OnlyFans websites. Knox has more than 24.9k Instagram followers, and scrolling down her page exposes a variety of her amazing modeling photographs.

Trevor Strnad, the frontman of the melodic death metal band The Black Dahlia Murder, died at the age of 41. The band confirmed the musician’s death by posting it on Instagram.

The Black Dahlia Murder wrote, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad.” “He was a cherished son, brother, and Shepard of good times to everybody who encountered him.”

Conclusion

That’s all about Trevor Strnad net worth. It’s really shocking to find that the lead singer of the band is no longer with us, and the reasons for his death are still unknown to everyone. Fans and other band members are moaning over the loss, but nothing can be done now.

For more such updates, stay tuned with us!!