What was Johnny Silverhand like before Keanu Reeves?

Once information is published on Cyberpunk 2077 and that it is not related to an error, problem or bad news, you can take advantage of this too! An artist working on the game’s development just revealed her work on the character of Johnny Silverhand before Keanu Reeves is expected to join the cast. And we wonder which of the two would have been nicer on PS4 Fat.

Cyberpunk 2077: a very rocky, original concept art!

We owe conceptual artist Lea Leonowicz the work of modeling the character of Johnny Silverhand, the main character in the plot of Cyberpunk 2077. Because Keanu Reeves wasn’t originally planned by The Game Development Team. The artist posted his work on the ArtStation platform and just as much to say that something has changed! A lot of change, actually! We can easily imagine how much work had to be done to take it all over and recreate a character that is almost completely different from the previous one.

Because when Cyberpunk 2077 started, Johnny Silverhand was … different. More rock. Personally, it reminds me a lot of a mix of Slash, the legendary Guns’n’Roses singer, Philippe Maneuver and Ian Malcolm of Jurassic Park … Among the big changes, the face is – obviously – different, but so are the tattoos and morphology in general.

Cyberpunk 2077 still wrong

Such changes to a character that appears so often in the game must have been a real problem for the developers. Because so many upgrades could have wasted time on the development team, a recent interview found that for weeks of six to seven consecutive working days, people sometimes work more than 10 hours a day. Recently, CD Project Red director Adam Badowski spoke out in favor of defending Cyberpunk 2077.

What people don’t know is that games aren’t made linearly and don’t look like the end product until a few months before launch. If you watch the demo now, it will be different, but this is what the “Work in Progress” watermark is for. This is a different case with older consoles. But we realized that and are working very hard to fix the bugs (even on PC – we know it’s not a perfect version either) and we are proud of Cyberpunk 2077 as a game and an artistic vision. I wouldn’t call any of this a disaster.

If you ever want to get the title, you know that it is available for less than $ 30 and that many big updates are planned for February and March.