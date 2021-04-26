What was Anthony Hopkins doing when he won the Oscar? Sleep

It was the final award given at the ceremony this morning, but the actor was absent or did not live in another location.

The 83-year-old actor had already been nominated five times.

It was one of the (several) weird moments of the 2021 Oscars. The Best Actor Award was chosen last of the night, and the winner Anthony Hopkins for the role he played in “The Father” wasn’t in Los Angeles or Los Angeles straight from the UK where you live. The ceremony ended with an unsatisfactory conclusion – with many speculating whether the organization believed Chadwick Boseman would win the award and the gala would end with a special tribute.

Anthony Hopkins was actually sleeping – as his agent Jeremy Barber confirmed to People Magazine. The 83-year-old Welsh actor recently returned home and fell asleep around four in the morning when Barber called to tell him the news.

“After a year of quarantine and taking the two vaccines, he was finally able to return to Wales, and at 83 he was a huge relief after such a difficult year,” Jeremy Barber told the magazine. “But he loved the role on ‘The Father’ – it’s what makes him proudest – and it means a lot to him to be the oldest actor to win that category.”

Upon waking up, Anthony Hopkins shared a video on his Instagram thanking the award. “At 83, I didn’t expect to win this award. I’m very grateful to the academy, thank you, ”said the actor with a rural landscape behind him. Hopkins also paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman, his competitor for the award, for his untimely death.

Anthony Hopkins won the second Oscar of his career, almost 30 years after receiving the award for Hannibal Lecter in “The Silence of the Lambs”. The actor was nominated four more times.

