What to Read to Understand the Unrest in France

Extreme unrest has roiled France in current weeks, with riots in a number of cities after a police officer fatally shot Nahel Merzouk, a French teenager of Algerian and Moroccan descent, in a suburb of Paris.

That is a part of a longstanding sample, my Occasions colleagues Catherine Porter and Fixed Méheut report. “Calls to overtake the police return at the very least 4 many years to when 1000’s of younger folks of shade marched for months in 1983 from Marseille to Paris, over 400 miles, after an officer shot a younger group chief of Algerian descent,” they wrote.

Since then, there have been a number of cycles of police violence and riots. And though many politicians have promised change, many French folks have discovered significant change to be elusive.

