What to Know About The Clone Wars and Rebels Before Watching The Bad Batch on Disney +

As everyone knows, May 4th is the day dedicated to the Star Wars saga (May 4th). To celebrate the event properly, the series The Bad Batch, the fourth animated series under the license after The Clone Wars, Rebels and Resistance, begins today. But can we see The Bad Batch if we haven’t seen The Clone Wars? In this article, we are going to give you some important elements so that we don’t get too lost in your ad.

Who is the bad batch?

The main characters of this new series are Bad Batch, a troop of broken clones who appeared in the first episode of the seventh season of The Clone Wars, which was released exclusively on Disney + in 2020. They are not just “real machines”. of war, “the improvements to their genetic code have enabled these clones to develop really different personalities and physiognomies that have nothing to do with the usual clones.

At the beginning of the seventh season, the Bad Batch have four members:

Sergeant Hunter (right with red headband), an avid tactician; Crosshair, sniper (left with gray hair), Wrecker (center), the gang’s comic strip, who has greater physical strength than the others; Tech (with the glasses on left), whose nickname is quite eloquent when it comes to his features since he’s the team’s technician.

Note that at the end of Episode 4, which concludes the arc of The Bad Batch in The Clone Wars, Echo joins the roster (from behind). He is a character known to Clone Wars fans after appearing in Season 1 of The Clone Wars before becoming a regular supporting role in Season 3. Echo was captured by the separatists who turned him into a cyborg. partially mechanizing him. Returning to the Army of the Republic, he joined the ranks of Bad Batch after the Battle of Anaxes.

If you’re curious, we highly recommend checking out the first four episodes of season seven of The Clone Wars, which introduces the five members of Bad Batch.

Who will the other protagonists be?

While the Clone Wars played out during the Clone Wars, The Bad Batch’s action will take place after the events of the Revenge of the Sith and the fall of the Jedi Order. As a result, several key figures will be present from the uncertain time between the Sith’s revenge and a new hope.

First of all, The Bad Batch is your chance to find Saw Gerrera, who was featured in Season 5 of The Clone Wars. This Clone Wars veteran will form a rebel group known for their violence and will have multiple appearances on the Star Wars Rebels series before he dies in Rogue One: a Star Wars story in which he mentions the role of the heroine Jynn Erso played.

Captain Rex can also be seen in The Bad Batch. The peculiarity of Captain Rex is that he got rid of his inhibitor chip so he did not participate in Order 66. As a companion to Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano during the Clone Wars, he attempted to warn young Ahsoka of the fate that awaited him in the Jedi Order. In Star Wars Rebels, he joins the Rebel Alliance, accompanied by two other clones, Wolffe and Gregor, and will take part in the Battle of Lothal at the end of Season 4. It should also be noted that Captain Rex should also appear in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, expected on Disney +.

Finally, The Bad Batch series offers Lucasfilm the opportunity to tell the story of a character featured in The Mandalorian: Fennec Shand. This killer, who appeared in episode 5 of season 1, later became Boba Fett’s sidekick in season 2 and will help Mando rescue The Child in the season finale. We can’t wait to see what The Bad Batch will do to this character.

The bad guys that might show up

What would Star Wars be without its villains? If the presence of Grand Moff Tarkin and Emperor Palpatine is confirmed early, other formidable antagonists are expected. It must be said that in the period between the Sith’s revenge and a new hope, there is no shortage of charismatic villains. Let’s quote, of course, Darth Vader, Darth Maul (who appears in Solo: A Star Wars Story Before He Dies in Rebels) or even Admiral Thrawn (one of the main opponents of the rebels, quoted in The Mandalorian) or the Inquisitors.