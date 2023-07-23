What to Know About Spain’s Election on Sunday

Spaniards will go to the polls on Sunday to vote in an early common election that might see the precise return to energy and, extra crucially, the far proper enter the nationwide authorities for the primary time for the reason that Franco dictatorship, almost a half-century in the past.

The end result will decide whether or not Spain — a nation of about 48 million folks and the European Union’s fourth-largest economic system — follows a rising pattern in Europe, the place hard-right events are surging in reputation and, in some instances, gaining energy by coming into governments as junior companions.

How did we get right here?

Spain has succeeded in stabilizing its economic system and politics after years of upheavals marked by a devastating monetary disaster, a chronic secessionist battle in Catalonia and repeated failures to type a authorities.

Pedro Sánchez, the present prime minister, has been in energy for 5 years. He leads a fragile coalition authorities made up of assorted left-wing events, together with his personal, the Spanish Socialist Employees’ Occasion.