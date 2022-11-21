What to expect, release window, and more

Rainbow Six Siege is all set to introduce 12 months 7 Season 4 to the tactical shooter. Ubisoft will quickly be bringing Operation Photo voltaic Raid to the sport, together with a brand new map and an Operator.

The builders have already teased Nighthaven Labs, which is coming to the Siege map pool. Furthermore, the official Twitter account of the sport additionally constructed hype across the new character, Solis. It has additionally been formally confirmed that the complete reveal of the upcoming Season, together with this Operator, can be on November 21, 2022.

What to anticipate from upcoming Operator in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Photo voltaic Raid

Solis is thought to be a Defender. In accordance with leaks, she could have a loadout that consists of a P90 SMG, which can also be utilized by GIGN Defenders. This weapon might be swapped with an ITA12 Shotgun that’s wielded by Spanish operatives. For her secondary gun, she is going to get a particularly highly effective SMG-11.

Data is your greatest weapon. Study extra in regards to the new gadget coming to #RainbowSixSiege through the full reveal of Operation Photo voltaic Raid on Monday, November 21! Set a reminder and tune-in reside at 12:30PM PT / 9:30PM CET.

She can also be anticipated to have the ability to use a Bulletproof digital camera that may be changed with Influence grenades whereas on protection. Ubisoft is but to formally launch extra data concerning her loadout. The total reveal will hopefully present extra particular insights into the Operator’s function and devices.

When will Solis be accessible for gamers?

Ubisoft has promised that Operation Photo voltaic Raid can be accessible for gamers to check out on the official take a look at servers from November 21, 2022. Subsequently, the brand new Season will possible arrive someday in December. Typically, new Operators are launched with contemporary Seasons. This means Solis will make her option to the title subsequent month.

There are not any official dates accessible concerning the discharge of Operation Photo voltaic Raid in Rainbow Six Siege. That mentioned, as soon as the Season is out, gamers will have the ability to seize the Operator instantly by buying the Battle Move. Those that want to purchase Solis without spending a dime must wait for 2 weeks. After that interval, she might be acquired by in-game Renown factors.

What are the opposite inclusions in Rainbow Six Siege in Operation Photo voltaic Raid?

Operation Photo voltaic Raid will carry a plethora of adjustments to Rainbow Six Siege. Other than the brand new Operator from Colombia, the Nighthaven Labs map can be getting into the map pool.

Ubisoft has additionally promised Ranked 2.0, which is able to basically overhaul the aggressive rating system in Rainbow Six Siege. Together with that, a special skill-rating system can even be launched if latest leaks are to be believed. The builders are but to formally announce this function.

It has been confirmed that the replace will introduce cross-progression and cross-play as a part of the additions in Operation Photo voltaic Raid. Console gamers will have the ability to queue with one another. As for cross-progression, avid gamers will have the ability to share their skins, Renown, R6 Credit, and ranges throughout all platforms.

Ubisoft can even make big adjustments to the anti-cheat and toxicity system, which is able to facilitate truthful gameplay in addition to improve the gaming expertise.

