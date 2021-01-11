What these 25 children from our childhood films look like today

What do the kids look like in the movies you saw when you were little today? Last October we offered you a first part with 27 children from our childhood films, today we are offering a second part with 25 child stars.

New oldie on the way!

Whether you were born in the 80s, 90s or 2000s, we all have films that shaped us when we were little. These are often films in which the heroes are children with whom we can identify. You grew up today and so did she. Today we invite you to find out what 25 actors from our childhood films look like. It’s time for a new time travel and a new life.

The Teenage Witch (1971)

Paul Rawlins / Roy Snart

Carrie Rawlins / Cindy O’Callaghan

Charlie Rawlins / Ian Weighill

Save Willy (1993)

Jesse / Jason James Richter

Super Christmas (1994)

Charlie Calvin / Eric Lloyd

Forrest Gump (1994)

Forrest Gump Jr. / Haley Joel Osment

An Indian in the City (1995)

Mimi-Siku / Ludwig Briand

The 3 Brothers (1995)

Michaël Rossignol / Antoine du Merle

The Toy Race (1996)

Jamie Langston / Jake Lloyd

Johnny Maltin / EJ De la Pena

Jack (1996)

Louis / Adam Zolotin

Eddie / Todd Bosley

John-John / Seth Smith

George / Mario Yedidia

Johnny Duffer / Jeremy Lelliott

Liar Liar (1997)

Max Reede / Justin Cooper

Mama I Take Care of the Bad Boys (1997)

Alex Pruitt / Alex D. Linz

Molly Pruitt / Scarlett Johansson

Stan Pruitt / Seth Smith

Stuart Little (1999)

George Little / Jonathan Lipnicki

The Grinch (2000)

Cindy Lou Chou / Taylor Momsen

Jurassic Park 3 (2001)

Erik Kirby / Trevor Morgan

Spy Kids (2001)

June Cortez / Daryl Sabara

Carmen Cortez / Alexa Vega

Gerti giggles / Emily Osment

Gary Giggles / Matt O’Leary

If you’re wondering where Hook’s kids went, or Captain Hook’s Revenge and The Goonies, they have the right to devote before / after. To extend the pleasure, we invite you to discover the first part in which we found the actors of Mary Poppins, ET, the Neverending Story, Beethoven or even Jumanji.