What the parties want to do on climate protection | free press

As a political issue in Germany, climate protection has had a stellar career: until a few years ago, the field was generally seen as a playground for do-gooders and freaks. In principle, the parties recognized the importance almost without exception. Except for the Greens, however, no formation took the matter seriously. This was followed by the Paris Climate Agreement at the end of 2015, several hot summers, the Fridays for Future demos and elections centered on climate policy. At the end of April 2021, the spectacular ruling of the Federal Constitutional Court, which obliged lawmakers to be more ambitious and fairer between generations when it comes to reducing greenhouse gases.

Even before the flood disaster in West Germany, climate protection was at the center of political debate – and no party can afford not to take a prominent position on it. This is also reflected in the programs for the Bundestag elections. Suddenly it is no longer just a matter of drastically reducing CO2 emissions and ensuring that Germany fulfills its commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Climate protection now also seems to be the key to progress and growth, more jobs and quality of life. Only the AfD stands out here: it doubts whether humans are responsible for global warming. The goal of climate neutrality threatens freedom, says the AfD election manifesto. “Human history shows that warm periods have always led to a flourishing of life and cultures, while cold periods have been associated with hardship, hunger and war.” Germany must withdraw from the Paris Agreement and withdraw support from all organizations campaigning for climate protection. The legislator has only just passed a tightening of the German climate protection law. Instead of being carbon neutral by 2050, it should now be achieved by 2045. By 2030, greenhouse gas emissions should be reduced by 65 (instead of 55) percent below 1990 levels. How to do that remains open. The next federal government will have to deal with this.

The amended law is the framework for the Union’s climate policy and the EPD. The Greens want more: By 2030, greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced by at least 70 percent and the goal is to achieve climate neutrality within 20 years. The left wants to achieve this even by 2035. The instruments are highly controversial: the Union relies on “innovative technologies” and “economic investment”. The European trade in emission certificates will play a special role, the national CO2 price for the transport and heat sector must be absorbed as quickly as possible. The SPD is committed to large-scale expansion of green technologies and infrastructures, including hydrogen. The country is expected to run entirely on green electricity by 2040.

In principle, emissions trading is the preferred method for the FDP: politicians must indicate how much CO2 can be emitted per year. That is why certificates must then be put on the market and with their help set the course for climate neutrality. “We leave the way there to the ingenuity of engineers, technicians and scientists.” For the Greens, the CO2 price is “one of many instruments”. The goal is an economy in which the most sustainable products are also the cheapest. “We want to change that through a smart mix of CO2 prices, incentives and subsidies, but also regulations and the reduction of environmentally harmful subsidies.” The Greens want to massively accelerate the expansion of renewable energy and bring forward the phase-out of coal from 2038 to 2030. The Left wants to get out of coal and industry by 2035 with clear guidelines for climate protection. “The supremacy of large companies in the energy supply must end,” says the Left Program. Only the AfD demands to stick to nuclear power.

In the weeks before the elections, the question of how parties want to relieve consumers financially to compensate for rising fuel and heating costs must play an important role. The Union wants to start with the electricity price and return all revenues from CO2 pricing to the citizens. ‘First of all’, the EEG-surcharge, which has been used to promote green electricity, will be abolished. The SPD wants to abolish the surcharge by 2025 and challenge funding from the federal budget. The FDP wants to abolish the EEG-surcharge, the Greens only want to lower it. Both parties also plan flat-rate direct payments to citizens. The left wants to promote renewable energy “to a large extent” from the federal budget. The AfD wants to cancel the entire green power subsidy without replacement.