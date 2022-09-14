According to the trailer of Pacific Drive, the game will be a run-based survival game. The trailer opens slowly with a gas station in pitch-black woods, and the atmosphere creates a frightening sense that something horrible is about to happen.

The Pacific Drive gameplay will be full of difficulties, and survival will be the only objective. As seen in the trailer, the forest of the Pacific Northwest is not conventional.

The Olympic Exclusion Zone is a destination that Pacific Drive gamers will experience. In the fictional Pacific Drive universe, the Olympic Exclusion Zone is an area of the Pacific Northwest that the US government shut off since federal research resulted in extreme radioactivity, environmental catastrophe, and paranormal activity.

The gameplay features of Pacific Drive will make survival horror game players feel even more terrified

In Pacific Drive, the main character succeeds in climbing over the barriers and begins investigating the region to determine whether the eerie rumors around it are true. Although the roadways fluctuate each time a player sets out on a journey, they can still modify and repair their car using the resources they find.

Although the trailer was short, it clearly showed that exploration will play a significant role in the game. This will increase the risk because players will need to locate the car’s components in order to complete the objectives.

According to the game’s official website, this first-person survival driving game will be unique due to its system-driven gameplay, which emphasizes player independence, inventiveness, and experimentation.

Numerous gameplay components are demonstrated in the game’s trailer that was revealed during the State of Play. The player character explores their main base in their station wagon while consulting a map.

The character will also encounter a variety of strange occurrences along the road, such as deadly storms, eerie green slime that appears to erupt from the ground, flying insects, strange-looking thunderbolt, and much more.

It is a run-based game under development for the PS5 with a 2023 release date, and was announced by Sony at their State of Play event in September 2022. The intriguing concept and eerie environment of Pacific Drive’s gameplay trailer have managed to astound the viewers.

With Ironwood debuting for the PlayStation 5 next year, it will undoubtedly be intriguing to see if the developer is ready to live up to the hype.

About the game

Pacific Drive is a run-based first-person driving survival game. As players travel through a bizarre and anomaly-filled recreation of the Pacific Northwest, the car is their sole company.

As players enhance their car from an empty garage that serves as their home base, each foray into the wilderness presents a different set of unexpected challenges. The game is designed to be “road-like.”

To get to the center of the Olympic Exclusion Zone, the player will use the car as their lifeline and solve a long-forgotten secret.