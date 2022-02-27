What role does NATO play in Russia-Ukraine conflict?

Despite previously rejecting plans to invade Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a military assault against the country today, February 24. NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) leaders requested an emergency meeting on Thursday to examine the current situation only hours after Vladimir Putin launched a military action.

“This is a blatant breach of international law that poses a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security.” I urge that Russia ceases all military activities in Ukraine and respects Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Allies of

NATO will meet to address the consequences of Russia’s aggressive actions. So, why is NATO so worried about the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine? We’ll have to go back in time to grasp this.

What is NATO?

Some of the countries formed NATO in 1949. NATO today has 30 member countries. The purpose of NATO’s formation was to achieve “mutual security.” If a NATO member assaults another member, it is considered an attack on all NATO members, according to Article 5.’

Is Ukraine a NATO member?

Most of us are now unsure if Ukraine is a NATO member or not. Ukraine is technically not a NATO member.

In 2002, Ukraine’s previous president, Leonid Kuchma, indicated joining NATO. The goal was to strengthen the military’s support.

Ukraine would also become closer to Europe and have a better relationship with the US as a membership.

Any European country capable of contributing to the North Atlantic region’s security is welcome to join NATO.

What is Russia’s goal in joining NATO?

Russia sees NATO as an association that might jeopardize its security by requiring the US to act backstop for all NATO members.

NATO’s Eastern European influence has been growing as nations like Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania has joined the alliance. Russia, on the other hand, is thought to want NATO to put a stop to Eastern Europe’s expansion. According to sources, it also wants an assurance that Ukraine would not join NATO in the future.

That’s it. Stay tuned for more updates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict!!