What power would you have if you were an anime character?

Who has never wondered which superpower they want to inherit? From the primary school yard to the workplace, this question haunts us for good reason. As a simple person, we love to imagine ourselves as a demigod, superhero, demiurge. If this question bothered you since you were old enough to think about it, fear not – we ran a personality test so you can find out how much power you would earn if you were an anime character.

Forces in the anime universe

Anime loves to portray exceptionally talented characters when it isn’t about superpowers that we are all (or almost) jealous of. For example, we would have loved to live in the world of My Hero Academia. What change would we have inherited? Would we have become like Bakugo and ready to blow up anything and everything? Would we have had Shoto’s potential? Deku’s courage, who has developed his character over time? Again, we’re only taking examples here that relate to My Hero Academia.

Imagine the multitude of options available to you if you could play as a character from the universe of Naruto, One-Punch Man, One Piece, Demon Slayer, Dragon Ball Z, Seven Deadly Sins, and many other animes that make us have shaped us and will continue to mark us in the future … You can imagine so many superpowers! And yet you will only inherit one.

The personality test to find out what power you deserve

To complete this special anime personality test, we’re going to ask you just one thing: be honest! Don’t try to get the performance you want by guessing the correct answers. It is not the wizard who chooses his wand and unfortunately it is not up to you to choose your power … it is your power that will choose you! So without further ado, here is the personality test you need to take so that you can figure out what power you would have in the anime universe.

So what did you get Don’t hesitate to let us know in the comments section! And if you want to keep the momentum going, you can also take our previous personality test to find out who your soulmate would be in the anime world.