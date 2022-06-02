What New Games Will be Added to PlayStation Plus June 2022 as Free Games?

Wondering about PlayStation Plus June 2022 Free Games? Here’s everything you are looking for so far. Sony has announced the free PlayStation Plus games for June 2022. Next month, gamers who subscribe will get three games: God of War (2018), Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. All three games can be played on PlayStation 4, but only Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl can be played on PlayStation 5.

The company has also said that all PlayStation Plus members, including those on the PlayStation Plus Essential plan, will be able to play the games every month when the all-new PlayStation Plus comes out in each region.

Famous PlayStation Plus June 2022 Free Games

Starting Tuesday, June 7, you’ll be able to download the three PS Plus games. So, it makes sense that you can download the free PlayStation games from May 2022 until June 6. Sony made the news public in a blog post on Wednesday. God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker are the three PlayStation Plus games.

They are all in line with information that was leaked earlier this week. Members of PlayStation Plus should be able to play these games from June 7 to July 4.

The God of War

In the 2018 “soft reboot” of God of War, Kratos and his son Atreus go into the harsh Norse wilderness to fight and finish a very personal quest. The game has epic boss fights, smooth combat, and a great story.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

In Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, you can play in 4v4 teams with up to 8 ninjas fighting at the same time. Online, four players work together as a team to compete against other teams. The game was made from scratch and is said to have good graphics.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Characters from Nickelodeon shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Loud House, Danny Phantom, and Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, Hey Arnold!, The Wild Thornberrys, Rugrats, and more will be compared to see which animation is the best.

Sony also said that FIFA 22, Tribes of Midgard, and Curse of the Dead Gods, the free PS Plus games for May, will be available to download until June 6.

