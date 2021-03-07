What Marvel movies will we see Scarlet Witch in?

The WandaVision miniseries, which finished this Friday March 5th, was a huge hit, although the finale was a little below our expectations. The nine very ambitious episodes set the tone for phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But when will we see Scarlet Witch again? We take stock of the information conveyed about it and the theories in vogue.

What we know

As everyone knows, the question of the multiverse will be crucial in the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the WandaVision miniseries has already begun addressing this issue, we know that this important dimension of Marvel’s lore will be at the center of the film Doctor Strange in the Multiversum of Madness, directed by Sam Raimi and slated for 2022 . Recalls Kevin Feige announced that WandaVision would be inextricably linked to the second Doctor Strange film.

We don’t know at the moment how intertwined the film and the miniseries will be, and we don’t know what role Wanda Maximoff will play in the Benedict Cumberbatch-sponsored film. Additionally, in 2019, Variety confirmed the presence of Wanda Maximoff’s interpreter Elizabeth Olsen in the cast of Doctor Strange 2. Additionally, many believe that one of the post-credits scenes from the episode Doctor Strange was in The Finale of Multiverse of Madness is a scene from the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as was the case with the Doctor Strange post-credits scene from the film Thor: Ragnarok.

What we assume

Spider-Man: No Way Home occupies a prominent place among the phase 4 films designed to explore the multiverse. There has been a lot of review about Hitek, the film was designed to show the various incarnations of Spider-Man. It is recalled that many villains from previous Spider-Man trilogies will appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Elektro and Dr. Octopus. We also know that Doctor Strange will be present in the film, serving as a mentor to Spidey.

Unless information about the Scarlet Witch’s presence has been confirmed, it doesn’t seem surprising to us that Wanda Maximoff appears. First, because Wanda was able to do a duet with Strange across several films. Indeed, Wanda’s powers could be of great use to the master of the mystical arts. Even if the two superheroes don’t form a duo at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wanda’s extraordinary powers could be what caused the villains of other dimensions to land in Spider-Man: No Way Home. From near or far, whether it is the origin or the solution to the problem, Wanda seems to us to be very involved in the events of the third episode of Peter Parker’s Adventures.

The Red Soricere is also expected to play a notable role in Avengers 5. After the events of Infinity War and Endgame, fans are wondering about the fifth episode of The Avengers. What event will Marvel be the adaptation of? In any case, the film has to have a certain dramatic breadth if it is not to look pale in comparison to the famous Russo Brothers diptychs. Without a doubt, Wanda Maximoff is one of the most powerful superheroes in the Marvel universe. As you will have noticed, its power is insane. Long before WandaVision, his duel against Thanos had already shown us that it was now unthinkable for the Avengers to ignore his presence. Regardless of the identity of the next big bad guy in the Marvel Universe, you can be sure that he will have a hard time facing Wanda Maximoff.