What Makes the U.S. a High Potential Market for Gantry Cranes?

The global gantry crane market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 3 billion by 2031, expanding at a healthy CAGR of approximately 6% throughout the 2021-2031 forecast period, according to a recently published report on the subject by award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR. Rapid expansion of key public infrastructure such as shipyards, airports, seaports and highways are majorly driving market growth.

Key end users are leaning towards lightweight, portable and easy-to-use gantry cranes, such as those manufactured from aluminum, in order to attain greater economies of scale with respect to production. Additionally, emphasis on connected technologies, including IoT-enabled GPS powered gantry cranes, are also surging in popularity.

Key Market Segments Covered

Type Full Gantry Cranes Semi Gantry Cranes Truss Gantry Cranes Portable Gantry Cranes High-tech Aluminum Gantry Cranes Rubber Tired Gantry Cranes Turnkey Self-erecting Portable Overhead Cranes



Operation Manual Gantry Cranes Automatic Gantry Cranes

Lifting Capacity Less than 30 Ton Gantry Cranes 30 – 50 Ton Gantry Cranes More than 50 Ton Gantry Cranes

End Use Gantry Cranes for Automotive Gantry Cranes for Metal & Mining Gantry Cranes for Construction Gantry Cranes for Paper & Pulp Gantry Cranes for Aerospace Gantry Cranes for Utility Gantry Cranes for Shipyards Gantry Cranes for Other End Uses



Competitive Landscape

Prominent gantry crane manufacturers as profiled in Fact.MR’s report include JASO Industrial Cranes, Aicrane Machinery Group, Doosan Heavy Industries Vietnam Co, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Mi-Jack Products, TNT Crane & Rigging, Liebherr Group, SANY GROUP, Konecranes Plc., and Mammoet Holding B.V, among others.

