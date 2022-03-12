What makes Elden Ring the Best-Selling Game of 2022?

From Software’s game, which was only launched on February 25, debuted as both the best-selling title of the month as well as the 2022 year to date, ranked on dollar sales. On Friday, an NPD analyst said that based on sales from its first month, Elden Ring is already the fifth best-selling title for the 12 months ending in February 2022.

During its first month on the market, the game only sold more copies than November 2021’s Call of Duty: Vanguard.

It looks like Elden Ring will be From Software’s best game yet. When Red Dead Redemption 2 came out in 2018, it was the biggest launch for a game that was not FIFA or Call of Duty since then.

And it’s the sixth most popular game on Steam right now in terms of how many people are playing at the same time. At one point, more than 950,000 people were playing at the same time.

February’s top-selling game on Steam and Xbox consoles in the US was Elden Ring. It came in second on PlayStation consoles.

Sony’s game for the PS5 sold a lot of money in its first month. Horizon Forbidden West, which came out a week before Elden Ring, was the second best-selling game in the US last month. It’s already the best-selling game for 2022 in the United States, so it’s already a big hit.

In February 2022, the US software sales chart shows how much software was sold in that month.

