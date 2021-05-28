What Key Factors Driving Growth of Mindfulness Meditation Application Market Through?

Companies in the Mindfulness Meditation Application Market are facing issues in keeping their production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a hands-on over key drivers and threats to the Mindfulness Meditation Application Market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avails out reports for exciting prices to learn new opportunities that companies can capitalize on during and after the Coronavirus crisis.

According to a new research study by Fact.MR, the mindfulness meditation application market was valued at ~US$ 134 Mn in 2018, and is estimated to grow by ~7% Y-O-Y in 2019. Influenced by a multitude of factors, spanning from ubiquity of ‘self-care’ trend to growing practice of mental health exercises, the market for mindfulness meditation application is likely to see strong growth over the years to come. Growing preference for meditation as a viable method to unwind is serving as a major sales propellant of mindfulness meditation application market.

Heavy reliance on mobile applications for seamless management of daily routines is complementing growth strides of mindfulness meditation application market. Mindfulness is mainstreaming as a key element in reducing stress and nourishing tranquility, which is further creating revenue-making opportunities for brands. “Convergence of educational curriculums with mindfulness meditation sessions is one of the prominent trends making its mark, uplifting the revenues of companies offering mindfulness meditation or similar applications”, suggests the Fact.MR report.

‘Headspace’ and ‘Calm’ Enhancing the First-Mover Advantage

The mindfulness meditation market remains a ‘highly consolidated’ space, wherein prominent brands ‘Headspace’ and ‘Calm’ claim nearly 70% of the overall market share. The influence of these brands in the global market space remains unshakable, given that they not only have the ‘first-mover’ advantage but also have extensive reach. While Headspace raised its game by building multiple high-profile partnerships with prominent brands like Casper and American Airlines, Calm made some major headlines by winning the ‘2017 iPhone App of the Year’ award from the Apple’s App Store.

This study published by Fact.MR tracks the growth of global mindfulness meditation application market for a decade-old period of assessment, 2019-2029. The report has envisaged 8% CAGR for the market between 2019 and 2029.

