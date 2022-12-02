What It Is, How It Works, Rules & Limits

What Is a Catch-Up Contribution?

A catch-up contribution is a kind of retirement financial savings contribution that enables folks aged 50 or older to make further contributions to 401(okay) accounts and particular person retirement accounts (IRAs). When a catch-up contribution is made, the full contribution can be bigger than the usual contribution restrict.

The Financial Development and Tax Aid Reconciliation Act of 2001 (EGTRRA) created the catch-up contribution provision, thus permitting older staff to put aside extra earnings for retirement.

Key Takeaways Catch-ups are permitted for staff aged 50 years and older.

For 2022, the catch-up contribution restrict for an IRA is a further $1,000 on prime of the usual restrict of $6,500. For 2023, the usual restrict is $6,500.

For 401(okay) individuals, the catch-up contribution restrict is $6,500 for 2022, on prime of the annual $20,500 contribution restrict. The catch-up contribution restrict is $7,500 in 2023 on prime of the annual $22,500 contribution restrict.

The IRS permits catch-up contributions for individuals who additionally participated in 403(b) and Thrift Financial savings Plans. For 2023, the catch-up contribution quantity for these plans is $7,500.

For SIMPLE IRA plan individuals, catch-up contributions are $3,000 in 2022 and $3,500 in 2023.

How Catch-Up Contributions Work

Initially, catch-up contributions below EGTRRA had been scheduled to run out on the finish of 2010. Nonetheless, the Pension Safety Act of 2006 made catch-up contributions and different pension-related provisions everlasting.

Staff could make catch-up contributions to a wide range of retirement plans, together with the favored employee-sponsored 401(okay). Those that wouldn’t have an employee-sponsored plan can contribute to a standard IRA or Roth IRA. Different choices embrace the SIMPLE IRA and Simplified Worker Pension (SEP). It is important to have one among these retirement plans and start contributing early, so there isn’t a have to make catch-up contributions later in life.

Along with providing catch-up contributions, the typical plan affords roughly two dozen completely different funding choices that stability danger and reward, in line with worker desire. Many fund bills and administration charges have remained stage and even declined, making the 401(okay) possibility possible for extra staff. A extra widespread understanding of 401(okay)s, via training and disclosure initiatives, will proceed to spice up participation.

You may make IRA contributions up till your federal tax submitting date of the next 12 months. Nonetheless, your contribution should be made earlier than the April submitting deadline and isn’t eligible for extensions.

Catch-Up Contribution Limits

The IRS evaluations and adjusts contribution limits annually, major in consideration for inflation impacts. Under are current contribution limits for 2022 and 2023.