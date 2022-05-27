What is Welcome To Eden Season 2 Release Date? Here’s We Know So Far!!

Right now, you can watch Welcome to Eden on Netflix. Many people have already watched the whole first season of the thriller series, and they can’t believe what happened. Now, they are looking everywhere for news about a second season of Welcome to Eden. Stop looking! Below, we told you everything we know about Welcome to Eden Season 2.

The Spanish thriller series Welcome to Eden was made by Joaquin Górriz and Guillermo López Sánchez. All of the episodes were directed by Daniel Benmayor and Menna Fité, and the show was made by Brutal Media. It’s about four young adults who are invited by a new drink brand to an exclusive party on a secret island.

But the young adults don’t know that the island they are about to visit is full of dark secrets. What starts out as a fun adventure turns into the guests’ worst nightmare. Here’s we know everything so far about Welcome to Eden Season 2 Release Date.

When Will Welcome To Eden Season 2 Be Released?

If Season 2 goes ahead in the end, it seems likely that it will start airing sometime in the spring or summer of 2023.

Radio Times also said that the show is making it onto top 10 lists for Netflix all over the world, which is a good sign for its future on Netflix. Taking into account how popular it is, how it ends with a cliffhanger, and how the story could go on, the world’s worst beach vacation may just get a little bit longer.

Welcome To Eden Season 2 Plot

We know that Welcome to Eden is about an island that looks like a dream but is actually a nightmare for everyone. Zoa is one of the influencers who was tricked into coming to this island and is now struggling to stay alive. We expect a lot from Welcome to Eden Season 2, such as We saw that Zoa’s sister Gabi is one of the latest people who might die on the island. Knowing this, would Zoa still run away to save her own life, or would she stay behind to help her sister?

Who stabbed Erick? was another question that didn’t get answered in Season 1. And would Astrid still have control of the island even though there are a lot of rebels trying to do the opposite? Who the message was sent to by satellite is probably the most important question that Season 2 of Welcome to Eden will answer.

What about Welcome To Eden Season 2 Cast?

Welcome to Eden is so exciting and shocking that it’s hard to say who will be back for a possible second season without revealing which of the influencers can survive their harsh punishments.

For people who watched the whole first season, it’s a safe bet that any characters who made it to the end credits of Episode 8 will be back if the show is renewed. There are enough characters left to keep a second season going, and Radio Times lists all of them here.

Amaia Aberasturi as Zoa

Charly, played by Tomy Aguilera

Diego Garisa as Ibón

Berta Castañé as Gabi

Lola Rodríguez as Mayka

Belinda Peregrín as África

Guillermo Pfening as Erick

Amaia Salamanca as Astrid Begoña Vargas as Bel

Sergio Momo as Nico

Irene Dev as Alma

Joan Pedrola as Orson

Claudia Trujillo as Brenda

Carlos Soroa as Eloy

Jonathan “Maravilla” Alonso as Saul Dariam Coco as Eva

Conclusion

That’s all about Welcome to Eden Season 2. It is a show about young, attractive social media influencers who are invited by a mysterious drink brand to a remote island. After being promised an adventure and a good time, the people on the island soon find out that the paradise they’re partying in isn’t what it seems to be. It’s basically the worst deal ever. As Season 1 goes on, the island’s mystery starts to come to light, but will there be enough left for the second season of Eden?

We’ll keep you updated with the release date as soon as we get the same. Till then, stay tuned!!

Also Read:

Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey Release Date: Here’s the Insider Story!!

Is Severance Season 2 Renewed or Canceled? Here’s the Insider News!!