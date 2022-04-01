What is Twitter’s Blue-exclusive paid feature, TweetDeck is all about?

Jane Manchun Wong, a security researcher, says that Twitter may be planning to make TweetDeck a paid feature. She found code and web pages that make it hard for people who don’t pay to use it.

TweetDeck was a separate app that was later bought by Twitter. It helps power users manage and organize their feeds, send and receive tweets and direct messages, and see profiles like other Twitter clients. There are apps for Chrome and Mac OS that let you use TweetDeck on your computer.

Twitter Blue is a paid service from Twitter that costs $2.99 a month and is only available in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand right now. Users who pay for the subscription get to use features like Undo Tweet and NFT profile pictures for iOS users.

Wong found code that was meant to send people who didn’t have Twitter Blue to a sign-up page that said TweetDeck was a “powerful, real-time tool for people who live on Twitter” that didn’t have ads. According to Wong, the page also had a link to send people to a version of TweetDeck that was old.

Twitter hasn’t said for sure that they’re going to charge for TweetDeck, but there have been reports in the past that the company was planning to charge for a paid version of the same.

There are ads on Twitter Blue, even though the page found by Wong says it’s ad-free. This is how Twitter explains it in its FAQ about the service: It says that it must keep running ads to Twitter Blue to pay for the costs of adding more layers to the platform’s experience.

