What is Trina Braxton’s net Worth 2022? Is she the richest among Braxton sisters?

Trina Braxton is an American singer, actress, and TV personality. She has a net worth of $1.5 million because she is so well-known. A record deal with Arista Records was signed by Trina, her four sisters, and their mother in the late 1980s, when they were young. Their first record, on the other hand, was a failure, and because there were so many different ages in the group, Arista didn’t know how to promote them. In the end, they were dropped by the record company.

The oldest sister, Toni Braxton, went on to have a very successful solo career. The surviving members of the group, known as The Braxtons, recorded a lot of songs and were Toni Braxton’s backup singers and opening act on her tours in the 1990s. They also made movies like “I Can Do Bad All by Myself” (2009), “I Can Do Bad All by Myself,” and “Hip Hop Holiday” (2010). (2019).

The reality show “Braxton Family Values” has been on WE TV since 2011. She co-hosted “Sister Circle” from 2018 to 2020. It was in 2015 that Braxton started Bar Chix. It is “chic, cosy, tapas-style restaurant and bar,” and it also sells Bar Chix spicy sauce and bourbon. As well, she is also a co-owner of The Bass Mint, a record studio in Atlanta.

Trina Braxton Early Life

She was born on December 3, 1974, in Severn. As a child, Evelyn lived with her mother, who was a cosmetologist and also a Methodist priest. Her father, who worked for a power company, also worked as a Methodist priest. When Trina was younger, she lived with her brother Michael Jr., as well as her sisters Toni and Traci. She also used to sing in the church choir.

Career and Profession

In 1989, the Braxton sisters signed with Arista Records. The next year, they released “Good Life,” which reached number 79 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles chart. Toni was signed to LaFace Records when the Braxtons were dropped by their record company. Toni’s first tour in the United States had Trina, Tamar, Towanda, and Traci as backup vocalists. They also sang in her “Seven Whole Days” music video. At LaFace Records, the band was signed in 1993. When A&R Vice President Bryant Reid moved to Atlantic Records, he took the band with him. Traci left the band, and it was said in 2011 that she couldn’t sign with the label because she was pregnant. This album came out in 1996 by The Braxtons. It reached number 26 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and number two on the Heatseekers Albums chart. The Braxtons broke up in 1998 when Tamar decided to go out on her own.

When Tyler Perry made “Meet the Browns” in 2004, Braxton starred as Tracy Stevens. She also played Deena Jones in “Dreamgirls,” which was made in 2012. “Jail Party” and “The Walk” were both made in 2005. She was in both movies. In 2009, Trina became the lead singer of Simply Irresistible, a wedding band. She reunited with Tyler Perry for a cameo role in his movie “I Can Do Bad All By Myself.” Braxton sisters made their debut on WE tv’s “Braxton Family Values” in 2011. During its first season, the show was the network’s most popular real-life show. When the show airs, Trina also serves as an executive producer.

Braxton was also a guest star on the TV show “The Soul Man” (2012) and the TV movie “Where’s the Love?” (2014). Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Trina, Towanda, and Traci were on the show and won $25,000 for “Saving Our Daughters,” an anti-bullying group. Besides “The Real,” Braxton has also been on the “Talk,” “The Mo’Nique Show,” the Arsenio Hall Show, Bethenny, The Wendy Williams Show, and “The Real.” In 2015, the Braxton family took part in “Celebrity Family Feud” with Anthony Anderson’s family and won money for Lupus LA, which helps people with lupus (Toni was diagnosed with the disease in 2008).

Other Projects

In addition to being an artist, she is also the co-owner of The Bass Mint, a recording facility in Atlanta that has a recording studio and a studio for making films, TV shows, and music videos. And she started her own company, Soltri Entertainment. First, she launched her first hair collection brand in 2014. It was called Bar-Chix.

Trina Braxton Husband

Trina married Jose Mojica Jr. in 1994. They had two sons, Eric (born in 1995) and Caleb (born in 1998), before they broke up in 2001. After 10 years of marriage, Braxton and Gabriel Solis broke up. Braxton married Solis, a software developer, on August 10, 2003.

Gabe died of cancer in December 2018 at the age of 43, after he and his ex-wife split up in 2015. When Trina married Von Scales on December 15, 2019, “Braxton Family Values” aired a season seven episode. The wedding was also shown. In 2020, the city of East Point, Georgia, will call June 24th “Trina Braxton Day.” This is because she has been a long-time supporter of the city and is “very excited, thrilled, and supportive of all its progress and initiatives.”

Is she the richest of all Braxton Sisters?

No, she isn’t. They all have a lot to do, but Toni Braxton has the most money. With her No. 1 R&B songs “Unbreak My Heart,” “Another Sad Love Song,” and “Breathe Again,” Toni Braxton has sold more than 67 million records around the world.

