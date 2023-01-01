“What is this?” – IShowSpeed left in disbelief after Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr FC

YouTube streamer Darren “IShowSpeed” was left distraught after discovering that Cristiano Ronaldo accomplished a free switch to Saudi-Arabian giants Al-Nassr FC earlier this week.

Previous to this, Ronaldo was contracted to Manchester United. Nevertheless, simply earlier than the graduation of the FIFA World Cup 2022, he was launched from the membership following his interview with Piers Morgan.

For these unaware, IShowSpeed is a vocal supporter of the Portuguese legend and has admitted, on many events, his need to fulfill him in particular person. Nevertheless, his departure from the European circuit was one thing that even his most ardent of his followers didn’t foresee. The streamer was not blissful, and, reacting to Ronaldo’s newest profession growth, he exclaimed:

“What is that this?”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s newest switch stuns IShowSpeed

IShowSpeed, who lately traveled to Manchester after which Qatar with the intention of watching his idol play, discovered Ronaldo’s newest switch to be fairly stunning. Regardless of accessing monumental capital, Al-Nassr FC remains to be a comparatively lesser-known membership, even amidst the core soccer neighborhood.

Upon seeing the announcement, Darren’s first response was hilarious. Initially, he thought that PSG had snapped up the providers of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. He mentioned:

“What the f**ok. Who the f**ok. What’s…PSG?…PSG?! Ronaldo and Messi! Oh no!”

(Timestamp: 08:03)

Nevertheless, the belief quickly dawned upon him, and his following response was full of dismay:

“What? What? Wait, what? What the what?! What is that this? What’s that? Oh no, what is that this? What is that this?”

He continued his rant exclaiming:

“Chat! What did Ronaldo go to? Is he in Dubai? Like, what is that this? Chat, is that this actual? I do not get it…Motherf**ok! What is that this league? Is that this the Premier League at the very least? Chat, is he within the Premier League? Please. So long as he’s within the Premier League, I am straight. I do not care.”

Upon being identified that his idol has now joined the Saudi Professional League, the streamer mentioned:

“Oh my god! The place is Ronaldo at man!”

IShowSpeed’s comical response spurs quite a lot of feedback

Darren loves treating his followers to unusual and peculiar reactions. Seeing the information of Ronaldo’s newest switch, the streamer was left in a state of shock. His tirade was accompanied by humorous facial expressions, which prompted followers to provide their take below the clip as effectively. Listed below are among the notable feedback:

Followers react to the clip (Picture through Speedy Boykins/YouTube)

For these questioning, Ronaldo’s switch will yield him a whopping $214 million, making him the highest-paid athlete on the earth.

