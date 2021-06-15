What is the Scope of Squash Rackets Market Growth in ASEAN?

Rising popularity of squash as a sport and also as a recreational activity is driving demand for these rackets. Growing number of professional tournaments held by bodies such as the Professional Squash Association and the World Squash Federation are bolstering adoption of the sport. Product innovations in terms of design and material are expected to remain a critical factor in terms of positive developments in the sector. Composite materials are being used en masse to facilitate weight reduction and increased power in these rackets. Also, awareness about the sport as a viable muscle fitness option, and favorable policy introductions by governments, are expected to drive the market in the foreseeable future.

As per Fact.MR analysis, the global squash rackets market was valued at more than US$ 220 million in 2019, and will continue to rise at a steady CAGR of around 4% through 2030.

Key Takeaways from Squash Rackets Market Study

Open throat squash rackets are predicted to reflect major market share at over 55% through 2030.

Europe is a dominant market with a value of US$ 58.6 Mn in 2019, but by 2030, North America will be where the highest sales take place.

Independent sports outlets are the largest and fastest-growing distribution channel, accounting for more than 30% sales across the world.

Composite materials hold the lead in terms of value and growth rate, holding a value of US$ 175.8 Mn in 2019, driven by demand from intermediate and advanced players.

Key Segments

Construction

Open Throat

Closed Throat

Hybrid

Balance

Head Heavy

Head Light

Even

Weight

Heavy

Light

Player

Beginner

Intermediate

Advanced

Frame Material

Aluminum

Composite

Sales Channel

Independent Sport Outlets

Franchised Sport Outlets

Modern Trade

Sports Retail Chain

Direct to Consumer Online

Direct to Customer Institutional

Third-party Online

Region

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, & Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Nordics, & Rest of Europe)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, North Africa, South Africa & Rest of MEA)

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, ANZ, & Rest of APEJ)

Collaborations & Acquisitions Gain Ground

Amer Sports, Dunlop Sports Co Ltd., HEAD, Prince Global Sports LLC, Tecnifibre, Soccer International Pvt. Ltd., Kamachi, Black Knight Enterprises Ltd., Ektelon LLC, and Oliver Sports & Squash GmbH are some of the leading squash racket manufacturers. These leading players in the industry are increasingly investing in strategic collaborations & acquisitions to improve their sales and distribution channels, in addition to the expansion of product portfolio.

For instance, Dunlop announced the renewal of its partnership with the Professional Squash Association as the official racket, ball, grip, string, and bag partner of the PSA until the conclusion of the 2022-2023 season.

Technifibre announced the acquisition of 80% of its shares by Lacoste. The aim of the deal is for the expansion of the international presence of the Technifibre brand, in addition to technical development of Lacoste products.

In January 2020, HEAD Sport GmbH entered into a multiple-year agreement with PowerBilt Holdings for production and distribution activities in Europe, North America, South America, Australia, Asia, and South Africa.

