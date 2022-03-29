What is The Kindred of Rot’s Exultation Talisman in the Elden Ring?

There are many ways for the Tarnished to make their playstyle more effective when it comes to boosting their stats in battle. A player who wants to use damage over time (DoT) effects like Poison or Scarlet Rot can use one Talisman in the game which makes this kind of playstyle very flexible and fun.

There are people who want the Exultation Talisman of the Kindred of Rot very much. People who like to poison and rot their enemies want it. When the item is worn, it gives a big boost to attack damage when an enemy is infected with one of these status effects in the area.

People who want to improve their DPS in hard fights can use the talisman to set up the perfect setup. At the same time, they can slowly chip away at the enemy’s health.

The Kindred of Rot’s Exultation is a very sought-after talisman, and the Elden Ring community is having a hard time getting their hands on one. If this guide can help them out and make it much easier for them to get their hands on the talisman, it will be a good thing.

Getting the Exultation Talisman from the Kindred of Rot in Elden Ring. It isn’t easy to get the talisman early on in Elden Ring, so people who want it now will have to wait for a while. They don’t live in Limgrave or even in the Lands Between. They’ll need to get to Altus Plateau and get Mt. Gelmir to get their hands on the item. Do these things, and you’ll get the Exultation Talisman from the Kindred of Rot.