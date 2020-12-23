What Is the Impact of COVID-19 on Airway Management Devices Market During Projected Period of 2020-2027?

The outburst of COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the global airway management devices market is a positive way. Top medical device companies are currently focusing on the development of advanced airway management devices to fulfill the growing demand.

The newest report on the global airway management devices market published by Research Dive divulges the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on the present and forthcoming growth of the market. This report is a useful document for stakeholders, investors, market players, and new players in search of comprehensive information on the current status of the market growth.

Key Highlights of the Report:

With the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a significant rise in the growth rate of the global market for airway management devices. The report states that the global airway management devices market had generated a revenue of $1,230.8 million in 2018 and is projected to garner $2,350.7 million by rising at a growth rate of 8.6% by 2026. In the current year, the market size has reached nearly $1,450.5 million due to the growing usage of airway management devices in the cure of COVID-19 infected patients.

Factors Driving the Market Growth during COVID-19 Pandemic:

As per the report, growing adoption of airway management devices to treat COVID-19 patients is propelling the growth of the global airway management devices market . Furthermore, it has been evaluated that numerous top medical device companies in this sector are working on the development of advanced versions of these devices, and therefore, fueling the growth of the global market.

Response of Market Players to the COVID-19 Disaster:

Some of the foremost companies in this market are hugely investing in the development and production of innovative airway management devices to cope with the demand and requirements for medical devices in the course of this crisis. For example, Israeli Medtech Company has manufactured devices to lessen the complications confronted in mechanical ventilators which help in guarding respiratory systems, reduce the ventilation complication in tubbed patients, and decrease the contact of medical professionals to infections.

Apart from Israeli Medtech, the other leading players functioning in this market are Intersurgical, VBM Medizintechnik, Teleflex, KARL STORZ, Ambu A/S, Smiths Medical, Flexicare, SunMed, Vyaire Medical, Medtronic, and others.

Future Scope of the Market:

As per the report, the global airway management devices market is projected to observe augmented growth after the end of COVID-19 pandemic owing to the rising requirement for airway management devices in the treatment for respiratory ailments. Furthermore, technical developments in such devices are expected to boost the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Market players active in this market are projected to bring in pioneering developments and unlock lucrative opportunities for the progress of the market in the near future.

