What Is the F-16 Fighter Jet and Why Does Ukraine Want It?

Why is the U.S. so reluctant to ship them?

Coaching Ukraine’s pilots to fly Western jets will take months, and the Biden administration says it’s higher to ship weapons that may assist Ukraine now in its coming counteroffensive in opposition to Russia — a battle that many within the West hope might be a turning level within the conflict. A senior American official stated this week that the price of sending F-16s would take up a lot of an already dwindling pot of U.S. conflict funding.

At a Home listening to final month, Celeste A. Wallander, an assistant secretary of protection, stated that the administration is targeted on Ukraine’s navy wants but additionally on what’s sensible. “There may be additionally a timing challenge: What do they require proper now, which is what we’ve been targeted on for the battles they’re going through, what can we ship that might be well timed and efficient?” she stated.

She stated trendy Western jet fighters, like F-16s, are “about eighth on the record” of priorities.

What are the possibilities that Ukraine finally will get F-16s?

Most likely honest to excessive, in response to officers and navy analysts. The Biden administration has beforehand stated no to a number of sorts of superior weapons for Ukraine — together with HIMARS missile launchers, Abrams tanks and Patriot missiles — solely to reverse itself beneath stress from European allies and Congress.

Beneath what analysts describe because the largely seemingly situation, the US would challenge re-export licenses to different nations which have F-16s, permitting them to switch their jets to Ukraine. Given the prices of every jet, it’s much less seemingly that the US would ship its personal F-16s to Ukraine, although it’s not unattainable.

If Western allies intend to improve Ukraine’s aged Soviet-era air fleet with extra trendy jets, giving it F-16s is “the most certainly consequence,” stated Douglas Barrie, an navy aerospace knowledgeable on the Worldwide Institute for Strategic Research in London.

He additionally stated it might be unlikely for Britain, with its “particular relationship” with America, to push forward with attempting to supply F-16s if the Biden administration was not a minimum of considerably on board: “It will be stunning, to place it mildly,” he stated.