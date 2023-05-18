What Is the F-16 Fighter Jet and Why Does Ukraine Want It?
British and Dutch plans to assist Ukraine get hold of F-16 fighter jets have put the US and a few of its closest European allies at odds — but once more — over what weapons the West ought to ship Kyiv to defend in opposition to Russia’s invasion.
Even when the Biden administration overcomes its long-held reluctance to present Ukraine the American-made planes, the F-16 wouldn’t be utilized in fight for months a minimum of, officers and navy analysts say. However ad infinitum within the conflict, the F-16 has turn into the most recent superior weapon that Ukraine and a few of its backers say it must stave off Russia — each within the present battle and for years to come back.
Here’s a have a look at the F-16 fighter aircraft, why Ukraine desires it and why the Biden administration is hesitant.
What’s the F-16?
First flown in 1976, the F-16 “Combating Falcon” is a supersonic fighter jet utilized by militaries in 25 nations for air-to-air fight and air-to-ground strikes. It has flown in American conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kosovo, the Persian Gulf and on homeland protection missions in U.S. airspace.
The F-16 is constructed by the American protection contractor Lockheed Martin and producers in Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway — 4 nations {that a} senior Ukrainian official says have quietly signaled they’re keen to switch a few of their F-16s to Kyiv.
It’s broadly thought of versatile, light-weight and cost-effective — with a price ticket of as much as $63 million, relying on the mannequin, in response to some estimates. There are roughly 3,000 at the moment in lively navy service worldwide, together with a whole lot within the U.S. Air Pressure and Navy.
Why does Ukraine need them a lot?
The F-16 has each offensive and defensive capabilities. Within the quick time period, Ukrainian officers say F-16s and different superior Western fighter jets are wanted to boost their air defenses, with Kyiv’s present ground-launched methods being exhausted by fixed barrages of Russian missiles. They are often launched inside minutes and outfitted to shoot down incoming missiles and enemy plane.
With out trendy fighter jets, “no air protection system might be good,” President Volodymyr Zelensky advised European leaders gathered at a summit in Reykjavik this week.
Past the present battle, many officers throughout Europe and in the US consider the F-16 may very well be a key deterrent to future aggression in opposition to Ukraine by Russia’s vastly superior air pressure.
Why is the U.S. so reluctant to ship them?
Coaching Ukraine’s pilots to fly Western jets will take months, and the Biden administration says it’s higher to ship weapons that may assist Ukraine now in its coming counteroffensive in opposition to Russia — a battle that many within the West hope might be a turning level within the conflict. A senior American official stated this week that the price of sending F-16s would take up a lot of an already dwindling pot of U.S. conflict funding.
At a Home listening to final month, Celeste A. Wallander, an assistant secretary of protection, stated that the administration is targeted on Ukraine’s navy wants but additionally on what’s sensible. “There may be additionally a timing challenge: What do they require proper now, which is what we’ve been targeted on for the battles they’re going through, what can we ship that might be well timed and efficient?” she stated.
She stated trendy Western jet fighters, like F-16s, are “about eighth on the record” of priorities.
What are the possibilities that Ukraine finally will get F-16s?
Most likely honest to excessive, in response to officers and navy analysts. The Biden administration has beforehand stated no to a number of sorts of superior weapons for Ukraine — together with HIMARS missile launchers, Abrams tanks and Patriot missiles — solely to reverse itself beneath stress from European allies and Congress.
Beneath what analysts describe because the largely seemingly situation, the US would challenge re-export licenses to different nations which have F-16s, permitting them to switch their jets to Ukraine. Given the prices of every jet, it’s much less seemingly that the US would ship its personal F-16s to Ukraine, although it’s not unattainable.
If Western allies intend to improve Ukraine’s aged Soviet-era air fleet with extra trendy jets, giving it F-16s is “the most certainly consequence,” stated Douglas Barrie, an navy aerospace knowledgeable on the Worldwide Institute for Strategic Research in London.
He additionally stated it might be unlikely for Britain, with its “particular relationship” with America, to push forward with attempting to supply F-16s if the Biden administration was not a minimum of considerably on board: “It will be stunning, to place it mildly,” he stated.