This famous book, which we first saw in episode 7, was downright fascinating and we imagined it would play its part for the final episode. It was therefore quoted among the 10 questions we hoped the finale would answer, and indeed the Darkhold had its significance within WandaVision and certainly in the continuation of Phase 4 of the MCU. This little book contains many secrets that we cannot wait to reveal to you.

Agatha, Wanda and the Darkhold

When Wanda goes into the cellar of Agatha Harkness (episode 7), we see an old magic book, and it is actually the Darkhold. It is recognized by the presence of an ambigram on the envelope, a symbol that can be read in either direction. We also note that the design of the book is not the same as its previous appearances in the MCU.

In the ninth episode of WandaVision, Wanda finally comes into possession of the Darkhold, which in turn reveals her true scarlet witch nature. The very last post-credits scene (which we explain in detail here) of the episode shows us how the Darkhold has taken an important place in the life of Wanda, who is about to seek out which branch of the Multiverse her children are now in .

What is the Darkhold?

The Book of Dark Holds is a collection of scrolls written millions of years ago by Chthon, the ancient evil god. This book contains occult and evil knowledge that Chthon accumulated over thousands of years of travel, years spent studying and understanding the mystical forces present in the universe.

The book of the fortress is also known as the “Shiatra Book of the Damned” or “Book of Sins”. The text of the book can be read by anyone in a language they speak fluently. But what can the Darkhold actually bring to its owner? This book actually gives the power to shape reality (mentally and physically) according to the will of the user (according to his goodwill and his most secret desires). The book contains immense evil power and can also corrupt the minds who use it. You may want to use the book of the fortress to do good and feel bad about yourself.

The dark festivals in the MCU

We’ve seen the Darkhold at MCU before, maybe you remember? You had to see season 4 of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD for that. In the series, the Book of Dark Holds is the source of supernatural events and many people want its possession. The book was then found by Joseph Bauer and his wife Lucy, who used it for research purposes, to create material out of nothing. Lots of things happen (which we won’t spoil for those who want to see them now, since everyone is talking about the Darkhold), but the book ends in the episode “The End of the World” in another dimension that ‘it’s not in the wrong hands falls.

It’s not the only series that spawns the Darkhold, however. The third season of Runaways also mentions the book. The latter is also the subject of envy here. Only in the episode “The Broken Circle” do the Runaways put their forces together to achieve the best of the Darkhold and ultimately thwart the villain’s plans. Eventually the Darkhold will be sent back to the Dark Dimension. We now have a question: How did Agatha come into possession of the Darkhold in WandaVision? There is very little evidence left on the subject, and we envision that the answer will certainly be given in the “sequel” of WandaVision, which corresponds to the next work by Doctor Strange. In the meantime, we can’t wait to read your theories in the comments section!