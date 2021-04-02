What Is the Current Scenario of the Smart Home Healthcare Market?

Gone are the days when people had to visit the doctor every time they wanted a consult or get themselves tested for routine stuff, such as heart rate, blood glucose, and blood pressure. With connected devices and the internet of things (IoT), such things can be done at home. Connected devices, such as smartwatches and multiparameter monitors, track several aspects of health and fitness and automatically transmit the data to the doctor via the internet. This way, people don’t even have to visit the doctor to get their lab results analyzed.

With the increase in the adoption of these devices, the smart home healthcare market, which generated $8.7 billion in 2019, will grow to $96.2 billion by 2030, at a 26.2% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, says P&S Intelligence. As per reports, compared to 14.2 billion in 2019, more than 41.0 billion connected devices will be in use around the world by 2027, with many of those being used for healthcare purposes. Moreover, with the rapid expansion of the 5G network, the average speed of data transmission is increasing, which is imperative for a smoothly operating IoT device network.

North America accounted for the largest share of the smart home healthcare market during the historical period (2014–2019), owing to the increasing per capita income, rising investments for technological advancements, presence of major consumer electronics companies that offer advanced products at low prices, and high prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer. The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to progress at the fastest pace during the forecast period, due to the increasing government initiatives for smart home healthcare, rising geriatric population, and growing adoption of mHealth technologies.

