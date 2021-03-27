What Is the Current Scenario of the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Devices Market?

As per a report by P&S Intelligence, the global point-of-care ultrasound (PoCUS) devices market is predicted to reach a value of $4,494.4 million in 2030, rising from $2,096.6 million in 2019, progressing at a 7.4% CAGR during 2020–2030.

On the basis of type, the point-of-care ultrasound devices market is categorized into therapeutic and diagnostic, between which, the therapeutic category is predicted to grow at a faster pace in the years to come. The demand for therapeutic devices is growing in clinical applications, including emergency care, cosmetic surgery, and pain management, owing to the fact that they increase tissue relaxation, scar tissue breakdown, and blood flow.

The European region dominated the point-of-care ultrasound devices market in 2019 due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, and rising healthcare expenditure. As per the World Health Organization, cancer is the second major cause of morbidity and death in Europe, and account for about 1.9 million deaths every years. Therefore, the need for cost-effective and innovative diagnostic solutions, such as PoCUS devices, is increasing at a swift pace in the region.

