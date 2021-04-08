What Is the Current Scenario of the Beauty Devices Market?

The global beauty devices market reached a value of $47.4 billion in 2019 and is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2020 to 2030 (forecast period). The increasing geriatric population, rising incidence of skin diseases, and surging disposable income of people are the major factors driving the progress of the market. In addition to this, the increasing consciousness amongst the people about looks and appearance and the growing prevalence of hormonal disorders are also fueling the growth of the market.

Based on usage, the beauty devices market is divided into at-home, salon, and spa categories. Out of these, the salon division contributed the highest revenue to the market in the last few years, due to the high footfall at these establishments, mainly for the treatment of scars and acne. In addition to this, the mushrooming number of salons all over the world is boosting the advancement of this division in the beauty devices market.

Geographically, the beauty devices market will exhibit the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, on account of the rising incidence of dermatological problems and the increasing disposable income of the people residing in the region. Additionally, the growing public awareness of beauty devices, increasing geriatric population, and the soaring prevalence of hormonal problems is propelling the surge of the market in this region. According to the 2019 World Population Ageing report, APAC, including the East Asian and Southeast Asian countries, is currently home to the biggest geriatric population in the world. Furthermore, the report says that this trend is likely to continue till 2050.

