What is The Chasm in Genshin Impact? How to unlock it?

Genshin Impact’s most recent update has added The Chasm, a huge new area for fans to explore. There are a lot of dangerous enemies to fight and rare treasures to find in this area, so fans have a lot to look forward to.

When people first see the area, they may be surprised by how small it is. The Chasm, on the other hand, hides a lot of space beneath the surface. A quest and some hard puzzles must be done before players can reach this part of the area. Once this is done, they can go down into the deeper part of The Chasm and start exploring.

Genshin Impact 2.6: How to get to the bottom of The Chasm?

If you want to get to the real underground part of The Chasm in Genshin Impact, you’ll need to finish the Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering world quest. In this quest, you must break several seals that have kept the Chasm from being opened, preventing brave adventurers from exploring its depths.

Fortunately, gamers can break these seals, allowing them to enter the underground caves. Fans will have to find and break all of these Bedrock Keys to get these seals broken.

As you can see, the keys look a little bit like celestial nails. The fixing put them here. interesting.

These keys will be marked on the in-game map, so it won’t be hard to find them. The seal on The Chasm will be broken when players destroy all of the keys. They can either glide down into the area or ride the newly opened elevator.

Maps show where you can get to this elevator. Dainsleif’s new Archon quest can be continued and finished from inside The Chasm. Players will also find a lot of new loot and enemies.

It will take some exploration to get the map in this area open, because it is a completely separate area. No, there isn’t a main Statue of the Seven that can be unlocked. To get the map, players will have to complete a World Quest.

If you keep progressing through the Chasm Delvers quest, you will eventually reach the campsite of the exploration team and can speak with Jinwu.

Jinwu will give them part of The Chasm’s map, and if they finish the Chasm Delvers quest, they can get the rest. From there, the whole of The Chasm will be shown, making exploration much easier.