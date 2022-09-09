With the growing demand for backup from customers, cloud backup has turn into one of the in style backup options. Cloud backup has plenty of distinctive benefits over conventional backup strategies when it comes to backing up information.

First, cloud backup information is saved within the cloud. So that you don’t have to hold your conventional storage machine round with you. You’ll be able to simply browse and obtain your backup information on completely different gadgets. What’s extra, the info saved on the cloud can escape from native disasters similar to system crashes, pure disasters, machine harm, and so forth.

Additionally, cloud backup is extra versatile in comparison with conventional backup strategies. As a result of you’ll be able to change the selection of cloud space for storing in accordance with your backup wants. You don’t must spend cash on anexternal exhausting drive or different storage gadgets if you want extra backup house.

The Finest Free Cloud Backup Service

There may be the most effective free cloud backup service – CBackup, which is accessible in Home windows 11/10/8/7/XP working programs. It’s a skilled cloud backup software program and gives complete backup options free of charge.

CBackup presents a free PC to cloud backup characteristic. Most mainstream cloud drives are allowed to be added to CBackup. So you’ll be able to backup recordsdata to Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, and many others. free of charge. As well as, CBackup gives 10GB of free cloud storage known as CBackup Cloud for every account. Then you’ll be able to backup information to CBackup Cloud immediately.

What’s extra, you should utilize the mixed cloud storage characteristic in CBackup to merge limitless cloud drive accounts right into a mixed cloud. CBackup means that you can mix cloud drive accounts from the identical cloud drive or completely different cloud drives. On this method, you may get bigger cloud space for storing free of charge.

Typically it is advisable to switch information from one cloud drive account to a different, and CBackup may help you do this with out effort. So long as you authorize your cloud drive accounts to CBackup, you’ll be able to immediately sync or backup recordsdata between them. You don’t have to fret about your information safety for CBackup makes use of 256-bit AES encryption in information switch and OAuth to restrict the variety of accesses to customers’ information.

Backup to Public Cloud for Free

CBackup gives free backup to public cloud characteristic. You’ll be able to add your public cloud accounts to CBackup after which create a backup process in CBackup. Right here is the straightforward guideline to make use of CBackup to backup PC to public cloud:

Step 1. Add Cloud to CBackup