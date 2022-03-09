What is “Spirit Calling Bell” mode in Elden Ring?

Hard mode Elden Ring accidentally turns on by accident, but it’s still very hard. Even though the game is hard as nails, I played it for the first dozen hours of it without an important piece of gear. Before long in the game, you won’t be able to use an entire set of abilities, and the only way to get them back isn’t even clear. There’s a noise. It’s FromSoftware laughing in the background.

A bell called the Spirit Calling Bell is what I’m referring to right now. This item lets you use a system called “spirit summoning,” which is very important if you’re playing alone. Spirit summoning isn’t the same as summoning NPCs. It’s the ability to call in small spirits with health bars so they can fight with you in the game.

Even if they aren’t going to do a lot of damage, they may not pay attention to you long enough for you to heal or recuperate. I’ve never summoned a friend or NPC in a Soulsborne game before, and I haven’t done this before. The way I am, I don’t give up. As for me, having a separate mechanic that at least distracts your enemies and bosses is a lot more important than you think.

The system is based on an item you get from a certain person: Renna the witch. Miss her, and you might think you can’t do this for the whole game. So, here’s how to make sure you don’t forget about the witch and the summoning bell altogether.

You must return to the Church of Elleh at night after you get Torrent. This is the most important part. This is what will start the conversation with Renna. She will ask you a question and you will have to answer. In return, she will give you the Spirit Calling Bell.

If you haven’t seen the witch, don’t worry. You might not have it for a while, though. As long as you keep playing, you won’t be able to go to the Table of Lost Grace yet. The Roundtable Hold is where Melina will show up after you’ve played long enough in the game. She will send you to the Roundtable Hold.

Roundtable Hold has the Twin Maiden Husks, which you can find there. If you want to buy a Spirit Calling Bell for 100 runes, you should buy it from them. At long last, you’ll be able to play the game the way it was meant to be played, cheers! As for the Lone Wolf Ashes, which summon three wolves, the shop will have them, too, so you’ll be able to get some help from the start.