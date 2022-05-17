What is Slawsa Net Worth? What Happens To Slawsa After Shark Tank Pitch?

Wondering about Slawsa net worth after the shark tank pitch? Well, you have clicked the rightmost link to deal with this query.

Slawsa is a sauce that is a mix of coleslaw and salsa. In November 2013, Julie Busha of Waynesville, North Carolina, who started Slawsa based on an old family recipe, pitched her healthy food product on Shark Tank. She went to the Tank to ask for a $150,000 investment in exchange for 15% of the business. Even though most of the Sharks liked how Slawsa tasted, Busha was not able to make a deal. But five years later, her company, The Busha Group, is still selling a lot of goods.

Busha said in 2017 that Slawsa is sold in more than 8,000 stores in the U.S., including some Walmart stores and Lowe’s Home Improvement. She says that marketing and making people aware of her brand are her biggest problems.

She says, “It’s not like we have a lot of money to throw at it or try things out with.” Slawsa comes in 16-ounce jars and comes in four different flavors. Original, spicy, fire, and garlic are the four tastes. Shark Tank airs new episodes every Sunday at 9 pm on ABC.

Slawsa Before Shark Tank

Before Julie went on Shark Tank, she and her husband made sure they were good with money. They made sure not to get into any kind of debt. Julie was able to use her savings instead of getting a loan when she had the chance to buy the Slawsa business that was already up and running. Would the Sharks like the taste of Slawsa and have faith in Julie’s ability to grow the business? Let’s take a look.

How Julie Introduced Slawsa on Shark Tank?

Julie Busha walked out onto the stage and into the Shark Tank. She told the Sharks who she was and that she was there to get a $150,000 investment in exchange for 15% of her business, condimentsSlawsa. She asked the Sharks if anyone had ever told them how good their condiments were at a grilling or tailgating party.

Julia said that traditional sauces were dull. She said that Slawsa, her new word, would change their lives. Julia said that Slawsa was like a mix of slaw and salsa. Julia said that her new condiment could be used as a dip or as a topping for burgers or hotdogs. She gave samples to the Sharks. She told them it was “Slaw-some,” which made Lori roll her eyes.

Julia told the Sharks that she had made four flavors that tasted like this continent. She gave Robert a taste of the Garlic Spicy and the Garlic. She also said that they came in Original and regular Spicy flavors. Julia suggested that the Sharks try the Slawsa before putting it on the hot dogs that were also on the plate.

Lori asked Julia what was in the condiment, and Julia told her that it was made of cabbage and salsa. Robert was interested in how well she sold. Julia told him she had been in business for a year and a half and had gotten 4200 stores in that time. Lori seemed excited. Julia said that she made $120,000 in sales in her first year. She thought that her sales would be $500,000 for the rest of the year.

Slawsa Shark Tank Update

Even though she didn’t get a deal from the Sharks, Julie was still able to use her marketing skills to grow the brand. She now sells her products in more than 7,000 stores, including Lowes. She was on a show with Mark Cuban’s friend Dave Ramsey, and she says that he made a comment about what she said about being responsible with money. During her appearance, it was clear that she left a mark on the Sharks.

Most food businesses are started by people who love food and want to share it with the world. Julie is a marketer, and she bought a food company. Her success speaks for itself. Slawsa has given her more than just a taste of success thanks to her business skills and focus on the business side of the company.

Slawsa Net Worth

Julie has kept building her brand and getting her products on store shelves over the years. She is still in business and makes $5 million a year, as of now.

Julie didn’t get a deal, but she did earn the respect of the Sharks. When she gave a tearful “speech” about what she had to give up to make her business work, the Sharks were all impressed. Julie didn’t really need the Sharks. Her products are already in over 5,000 stores, and she’s working on deals with Wal-Mart and other big-name stores.

That's about Slawsa Net Worth.