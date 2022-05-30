What is Shared Story Feature in Snapchat? Here’s Everything We Know So Far!!

Shared Stories in Snapchat is a new feature that lets people build communities around the things they love Snap. The company said that Shared Stories is a new version of Custom Stories, which was a product that let Snapchat users make a Story and invite friends to look at it and add to it.

“Now, with our new and improved Shared Stories, Snapchatters who have been added to the group can also add their friends,” the company said in a blog post. This makes it easier for the whole soccer team, camp group, or new coworkers to join in on the fun.

Care is taken to moderate the content, which is done through a combination of automatic language detection and new community review tools that give Snapchatters the power to help keep Snaps in Shared Stories safe and fun.

“We also let Snapchatters know if they join a Shared Story with someone they have blocked. This lets Snapchatters leave the Shared Story and makes sure they always have full control over who they share content with on the Snapchat platform, the company said.

The company said that with this next-generation Story, it wants to help Snapchatters turn shared moments into shared memories.

What Does Shared Stories Feature Entail?

After 24 hours, snaps sent to a Shared Story will be gone. Also, unlike regular friend Stories and Groups, Shared Stories do not have a chat feature.

Snapchat uses new tools for community review and automatic language detection to check the content in Shared Stories.

If a user joins a Shared Story with someone they have blocked, the app will let them know.

In related news, Snapchat is working on a new feature that will let parents keep an eye on what their kids are doing on the app. This month, the platform said that it reaches 75% of people between the ages of 13 and 44 in more than 20 countries around the world. It’s important to note that other social media sites, like Instagram and Facebook, already have controls for parents.

Snapchat users can now share YouTube videos as stickers; find out how to do it here.

As seen in the screenshot shared by TechCrunch and Watchful, the Snapchat Family Centre will let parents “see who their kids are friends with.”

Also, parents will be able to see who their kids are talking to on Snapchat and who they have sent messages to in the last week. Also, guardians will be able to report any kind of abuse, harassment, or other problem using the tool.

