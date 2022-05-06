What is Sergio Garcia Net Worth? How Rich is this Spanish Professional Golfer?

The richest athlete in Europe, Sergio Garcia is the second most well-off golfer. He has won tournaments in the United States and Europe, and he has also been very good at it. Sergio Garcia is the name of the person who works at the company. He is a top-10 golfer in the world. Sergia Gargia net worth is estimated to be $70 million.

He was unknown until he became the master. Before he won the Masters, he had already played in 122 PGA events. Is that true? Until Sergio Garcia, there were only two other Spaniards who had won the major golf tournament. He’s also very good at poker, and he likes to play. It cost him 35,000 dollars to win the poker game in 2012. Find more about Sergio Garcia net worth and early life details here.

Sergio Garcia Early Life

Sergio Garcia Fernández was born on January 9th, 1980, in Borriol, Spain, which is in the country of Spain. His father, a club professional, taught him to play golf when he was just three years old. The first club championship Sergio won was when he was 12, so he was already 12 years old. The youngest player ever to make the cut at an event on the European Tour was 16 years old. This record was then broken by Jason Hak, though.

As a player in 1995, Garcia became the youngest person in history to win the European Amateur. A lot of amateur victories came after that. In 1998, he reached the semi-finals of the US Amateur, where he played for a long time. He then came in second place at the 1998 Argentine Open and won the Pereira Iraola Cup, which is given to the best player in the world. After he scored the lowest amateur score at the 1999 Masters Tournament, Sergio knew that it was time to become a professional golfer.

Sergio Garcia Career

When Sergio turned professional, he won the Irish Open. This was his first title on the European Tour. He then took on Tiger Woods in a famous duel at the 1999 PGA Championship, which he lost by one stroke.

After he hit the ball with his eyes closed, he ran to see what happened. These actions and accomplishments helped him become a well-known player around the world at a young age. Garcia then played in the Ryder Cup, making him the youngest player to do so at the time.

In 2002, he made an albatross on the par-5 second hole at the Masters. This is a very rare thing to do, and he did it then. Only a few people have been able to do this. He also made people talk about his unusual swing, which has a circular loop and a long lag. Later, he worked on this swing and made it a little more conventional.

At 21, Sergio Garcia had already won his first PGA Tour event. He won the 2001 MasterCard Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas, his first victory on the tour. Following this, he won the Buick Classic again soon after. Because of these wins, he is now only the youngest winner on the Tour since Tiger Woods in 1996.

Golfers from the PGA Tour won more tournaments from 2002 to 2004, then from 2005 to 2008. At the end of 2020, the golfer had won eleven times on the PGA Tour, including a victory at the 2017 Masters.

Garcia is also known for his solid performances at the Ryder Cup. He has won a number of titles with the European team and has played well at the Ryder Cup many times. As of 2008, he was the first person to ever win the Players Championship. Because of this, his career took a turn for the worse in 2009. This slump lasted well into 2010. He didn’t make the cut at the US PGA Championship, which made him take a break from golf. This caused him to miss the Ryder Cup in 2010 and fall out of the top 50 in the World Golf Rankings because he didn’t play.

He came back in 2011 and won events like the Andalucia Masters. This is thought to be one of the most difficult courses on the European Tour. Sergio got into a public fight with Tiger Woods in 2013. This caused a lot of bad press for Sergio in 2013. During the fight, Garcia said that he would feed Woods fried chicken as a joke. Later, he said sorry for this comment. His first major championship win in more than three years came at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, where he took the title. He had already won events like the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. He then went on to win the Masters Tournament in 2017. Next year, he was named European Golfer of the Year, and he was very happy.

Over the next few years, however, there were a lot of controversies. At the Saudi International golf tournament, he was disqualified for intentionally damaging the greens. Then, at the 2019 Open Championship, he threw his driver at his caddie with it still in it. It was in 2020 that he won the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi, which means he has now won three PGA Tour events in three different decades.

Sergio Garcia Net Worth

Over the course of his career, Sergio has earned more than $43 million just from golf alone. Sargio Garcia net worth is estimated to be $70 million, as of 2022. Garcia has won 36 international tournaments over the course of his career, including the 2008 Players Championship and the 2017 Masters Tournament, which he won.

Conclusion

That’s all about Sergio Garcia net worth. He has been in the top 10 of the World Golf Rankings more than once. At one point, he spent more than 300 weeks in the top 10 between 2000 and 2009. He has spent 450 weeks in the top 10. When he won the HSBC Champions tournament in 2008, he came in second place. Sergio is known for being very accurate and having a great iron play.