What is Russell Wilson Ex Wife Net Worth? Check Ashton Meem net worth and biography here!!

Russell Wilson ex-wife is Ashton Meem, and she used to play quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. Wed on January 14, 2012, at a Virginia Country Club, the same year that Meem was chosen for the NFL. The couple split up two years later, in April of 2014. Until April 22, 2014, they had been living apart. They broke the news to the rest of the world. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ashton Meem net worth is $4 million.

The couple had been in love since high school and was one of the cutest in town. It has been more than a year since Ashton Meem and Russell first met. When she was in high school, she went to St. Catherine’s High School, which is about 5 miles away from Richmond. Russell was a student at Collegiate School in Richmond, VA, when he was in high school.

Find more about Russel Wilson ex wife net worth and early life details here.

Ashton Meem Early Life

The name Ashton Meem is from Richmond, Virginia. He was born there. When Ashton and Russell Wilson were in high school, they met each other for the first time. She went to school at St. Catherine’s in Richmond. In high school, she met Russell at a party, and they were both very excited about it.

It wasn’t long before they started dating. They stayed together even though they both went to college. There were two places where she and he first went to school: the University of Georgia, and the North Carolina State University. Once, she moved to NC State. He went to NC State for three years, then changed schools and went to the University of Wisconsin for the next three years.

Ashton Meem Career Info

A few years after college, she worked for American Family Insurance as an advertising operations assistant. She had worked for media marketing internships, as an art buyer, and at a consulting firm in her first few years.

She and Russell Wilson got engaged at the Umstead Hotel and Spa in North Carolina in a very elaborate way. The whole staff of the hotel was there to help. They married in 2012.

The bad news is that Ashton Meem and Russell Wilson broke up in April 2014. For months, they had been living apart, but on April 22, 2014, they made it official for everyone else.

Ashton Meem Net Worth

Ashton Meem, Russell Wilson’s first wife, is still getting attention from the media even though they broke up 8 years ago. Meem, on the other hand, isn’t as well-known in the business world as many other people.

After graduating from college, she worked as a media marketing intern, an art buyer, and a consultant for a few years before getting a job at American Family Insurance.

Her professional life has led to her net worth touching around 4 million dollars in 2022. She is a hard-working woman, and she has a lot of money.

The North Carolina State University where Meem went to school in 2010 gave her a bachelor’s degree in communications. When she’s not at work, she works as an Account Executive at Morton Consulting LLC. She has worked there for almost 11 years.

How are Ashton Meem and Golden Tate Related?

Ashton meem is not married to Golden Tate in that year. At any point in life, they didn’t want to be together.

People say that Russell Wilson and Ashton Meem’s marriage broke up after some people said that Ashton Meem had slept with Golden Tate. There was still no proof that Ashton had betrayed Russell, and even then, she said that she didn’t do it. When Russell didn’t want to talk about it, he chose not to say anything.

Percy Harvin, a teammate who is said to have hit Tate after the event, was named as a suspect. When Golden left Seattle, they asked him to write an essay about why he did it, how his girlfriend knew Ashton and the ridiculous claim that he was punched by him.

Nobody has said they cheated, and there is no evidence to back up the claims that they did. Elise Pollard, Tate’s girlfriend, was the only person to back up her boyfriend’s statement that he didn’t believe the claim.

Conclusion

That’s all about Ashton Meem net worth. We hope you have enjoyed reading the article and found it worth your time. She owns businesses and has a net worth of $4 million. Being the ex-wife of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, she is probably one of the most well-known people in the world.