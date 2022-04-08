What is Ron Baron Net Worth 2022? How Rich is this American Money Manager?

Ron Baron is the CEO of Baron Funds, a money management company he started in 1982. It has about $60 billion in assets under its care. The buy-and-hold investor’s main fund, Baron Growth, has a turnover rate of just 3% each year.

From 2001 to 2009, Baron spent $152 million building one of the Hamptons’ largest homes. It’s worth more now.

When Baron was a child, his father was an engineer and his mother was a government purchasing agent. Baron wanted to be a doctor but didn’t get into medical school. Big Mac is the name of Baron’s dog because it was one of his first successful stock picks.

Net Worth 2022

In the United States, Ron Baron is an American money manager who has a net worth of $3 billion. Ron Baron made it into the billionaire ranks because he is the founder and CEO of Baron Capital, which manages $38 billion in assets and has a lot of money. There were a lot of odd jobs Ron Baron did when he was younger.

A lifeguard, water ski instructor, and an ice cream truck driver were some of the jobs that he had while he was at school. During the night, he went to George Washington’s law school, and later, he worked as a biochemistry teaching fellow at Georgetown’s school. His first job was at the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Early Life

Baron was born in Asbury Park, New Jersey, to an engineer and his wife. He was one of two children. He invested $1,000 that he earned by shoveling snow, waiting tables, and working as a lifeguard. Ron turned it into $4,000 by investing in stocks, which made his friends call him “Count,” a name that still stands.

He went to Bucknell University to study chemistry and then went to George Washington University Law School at night on a scholarship. His first job after college was at the United States Patent Office.

Ron Baron Real Estate

There is a big house in the Hamptons called Barons. He owns it. It cost him $103 million in 2007. At the time, it was the most money anyone had ever paid for a home in Hamptons. The 52-acre property has a 28,000-square-foot mansion, as well as a number of original buildings. New York City and Vail are also places where he owns homes.

