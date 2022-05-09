What is Richard Petty net worth? How rich is this American Race Car Driver?

According to sources, Richard Petty net worth is $65 million. He is an American who used to race stock cars. In the 1950s, he started racing for NASCAR, and soon people started calling him “The King.”

During his nearly 40-year career, Petty has won many awards, including the Winston Cup Series Championship five times, the Grand National Series Championship twice, and a record-tying seven NASCAR Cup Series Championships.

He also holds a number of records, such as the most NASCAR Cup Series win with 27, and the most consecutive NASCAR Cup Series wins with 10. Find more about Richard Petty net worth and biography here.

Richard Petty Early Life

Richard Petty was born in the United States on July 2, 1937. He is a well-known race car driver. During his legendary career as a NASCAR driver, he won the Daytona 500 seven times.

Richard Petty Motorsports, his racing team, became one of the best on the circuit. Astrologers say that Richard Petty’s sun sign is Cancer. He and his wife, Lynda, had four kids, one of whom was NASCAR driver Kyle Petty.

Richard Petty Racing Career Breakthrough

In 1960, Petty came in second place in the NASCAR Grand National Points Race, and he won the first race of his career at theștiiștiiștiiștii Charlotteștii Fairgrounds Speedway. In 1963, he won races at Bridgehampton, Martinsville, and other tracks. This was the year that really put him on the map.

The next year, Petty’s success kept going strong. He won his first Daytona 500 and his first Grand National Championship. Due to the Chrysler boycott of NASCAR, Petty spent most of 1965 racing in drag races. He crashed his car at the Southeastern Dragway in Dallas, Georgia. One young boy died and seven other people were hurt.

Even though Petty and his team were being sued for more than $1 million, they were able to settle. He kept doing drag racing even after he went back to NASCAR. In 1966, he won his second Daytona 500. In 1967, Petty won 27 of the 48 races he entered. Between August and October, he won ten races in a row, which set a record. He also won the Grand National Championship for the second time.

In the 1970s, Petty had a lot of success. In 1971, he drove a brand-new Plymouth Road Runner to win his third Daytona 500. He won 20 more races after that and won his third Grand National Championship. He also won his fourth NASCAR Cup Series title because he finished in the top ten 28 times.

Petty won his fourth Daytona 500 in 1973, and he won his fifth Winston Cup in 1974. In 1975, Petty won his first World 600 race and went on to win his sixth Winston Cup. This was a big deal. He won the race again four years later, this time in an Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme. Petty went on to win four more races and won his seventh and final NASCAR championship by just 11 points.

In 1991, Petty finished in the top ten for the last time at the Budweiser at the Glen race. Soon after that, he said he would retire at the end of the 1992 season. In his last season, he qualified on the first row for the Pepsi 400, but the heat was so bad that he had to drop out. Even though Petty’s race results were not great in 1992, he still qualified for all 29 races.

His last race was the Hooters 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which ended the season. A record 160,000 people watched it. On the 94th lap of the very exciting race, Petty was involved in an accident that caused his car to catch fire. His pit crew fixed the car, and Petty was able to finish the race in 35th place.

Richard Petty Net Worth

Richard Petty is an American who used to drive race cars and is now retired. He has a net worth of $65 million. From 1958 to 1992, Richard raced in the NASCAR Grand National and Winston Cup Series. During his long career, he won a record 200 races and was the first driver to win the Cup Series championship seven times. Also, Petty set a record with 127 poles and finished in the top ten more than 700 times out of a record 1,184 races.

Richard Petty Personal Life

Petty married Lynda Owens in 1958, and they had four children together: Kyle, who became a NASCAR driver, Sharon, Lisa, and Rebecca. Owens died in 2014 from cancer. The Richard Petty Motorsports team is run by Petty’s family. They live in Petty’s hometown of Level Cross and run the team. Also in Level Cross, Petty owns a place called Petty’s Garage where cars are fixed up and changed.

Petty has been a Republican for a long time, and in 1996, he was the party’s choice for North Carolina Secretary of State. In the general election, Elaine Marshall, who is a state senator, beat him.

That’s all about Richard Petty net worth. He is a retired American race car driver who has a net worth of $65 million dollars. For more updates, stay tuned with us!!