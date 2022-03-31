What is Picture-in-Picture Mode in YouTube?

YouTube is introducing a picture-in-picture mode for YouTube TV on iOS devices with iOS 15 or better, the company said on Wednesday. During an episode of The Vergecast, YouTube’s chief product officer, Neal Mohan, said that the feature was on its way, and now it has arrived.

Keep watching YouTube TV even when you move away from the app. This is called “picture-in-picture.” For example, you might want to scroll through Twitter to see what people are saying about a sports game that you’re watching. This feature could come in very handy! A feature that has been on Android for a long time has finally been added to Apple’s iOS phones.

There are still a lot of people who don’t have a YouTube Premium subscription that doesn’t have picture-in-picture. You can try it out until April 8th if you have a Premium subscription on YouTube.

When MacRumors asked Google about its plans for PiP in February, the company said it was “still planning to launch PiP for all users without a YouTube Premium subscription in the US. But “We have no other updates to share.” Allison Toh, a Google spokesperson.

He claims on Wednesday that the company is “still testing picture-in-picture on iOS with Premium members and they hope to make it available to all iOS users (Premium and non-Premium) in the US in the coming months.”

Do you find it helpful? Feel free to share your feedback with us in the comment section below!!