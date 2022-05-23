What is Parental Control Feature in Snapchat all about?

Snapchat is working on a new feature that will let parents keep an eye on what their kids are doing on the app. This month, the platform said that it reaches 75% of people between the ages of 13 and 44 in more than 20 countries around the world. It’s important to note that other social media sites, like Instagram and Facebook, already have controls for parents. Read on the page to find out what parental control in Snapchat is all about.

As seen in the screenshot shared by TechCrunch and Watchful, the Snapchat Family Centre will let parents “see who their kids are friends with.” Also, parents will be able to see who their kids are talking to on Snapchat and who they have sent messages to in the last week. Also, guardians will be able to report any kind of abuse, harassment, or other problem using the tool.

Snap’s CEO, Evan Spiegel, first hinted at the parental control feature in October 2021. Spiegel said that the feature would let parents watch how their children use the app. He also hopes that the feature will help players feel more at ease on the platform because their parents will be there to help them. The Snapchat Family Center could be released soon.

Parents might like the new feature because Snapchat’s friend lists aren’t public like those of many other social networks. This new feature also allows parents to assist their teens in reporting abuse and harassment. The parental control in Snapchat works by allowing parents to invite their teen (or teens) to the new in-app “Family Center” in order to begin the monitoring as mentioned in a report.

The new feature will also allow parents to see who they’ve been messaging with over the past seven days and more reports TechCrunch. “Snap is one of the last Big Tech social platforms to address the need for parental monitoring tools, though its app sees heavy use among younger users,” the report mentioned.

All and all, the Snapchat app now reaches more than 75 percent of 13-34-year-olds in over 20 countries, and 80 percent of the Gen Z population had watched at least one of its Snap Original shows. Owing to this, adding Parental Control to Snapchat has now become mandatory.

Stay tuned with us for more such updates!!