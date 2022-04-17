What is Nicki Minaj Net Worth? Find How Rich is this Trinidadian-American rapper!!

Nicki Minaj net worth is reported to be $130 million dollars in 2022. Nicki Minaj is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and actress who was born in Trinidad. Pink Friday, Nicki Minaj’s debut album, catapulted her to popularity. Nicki Minaj’s strong attitude, which included vivid wigs and risqué attire, matched her music. She also dubbed the “Queen of Rap” and “Queen of Hip Hop” by numerous media outlets, is also one of the best-selling music artists in the world, with over 100 million albums sold worldwide. Nicki Minaj has over 184 million Instagram followers, making her the most followed rapper in the world.

What is Nicki Minaj net worth 2022?

Nicki Minaj net worth is reported to be $130 million dollars in 2022.

Net Worth $130 Million Spotify Income $12 Million Apple Music Earnings $13 Million Music Royalties $8 Million Assets $40 Million Investments $75 Million Loans & Liabilities $9 Million Annual Income $36 Million

Check: Elaine Culotti Net Worth 2022

Nicki Minaj Bio

Nicki Minaj was born on December 8, 1982, in the Saint James area of Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. In both “All Things Go” and “Autobiography,” Nicki Minaj stated that she had an abortion as a teenager. Nicki Minaj got her start in the music industry as a backup singer for young rap artists in New York City.

Nicki Minaj had a brief contract with Full Force in Brooklyn, where she rapped in a quartet named The Hoodstars with Lou $tar, Safaree Samuels, and 7even Up. Pink Friday (2010), Nicki Minaj’s first album with Young Money, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

This year, Nicki Minaj was nominated for three Grammy Awards. She was nominated for a second Best Rap Album, a Best Rap Song, and a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Bang Bang,” among other things.

It was in January 2020 that Nicki Minaj used social media again. She announced that she would be a guest judge on the twelfth season premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race, as well as a collaboration with Meghan Trainor called “Nice to Meet Ya,” which was released the next day.

Throughout her career, Nicki Minaj has been associated with a number of manufacturing companies and has promoted a lot of goods. Nicki Minaj has also revealed that she has learned the fundamentals of business so that she can run her own company.

Nicki Minaj Personal Life

In the year 2000, Minaj began dating rapper Safaree Samuels. Minaj began dating rapper Meek Mill in the year 2015. In January 2017, they called it quits. Minaj began dating Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, a childhood friend, in December 2018. In August of this year, she applied for a marriage licence. On October 21, 2019, she declared their official marriage.

Her cousin, Nicholas Telemaque, was murdered near his home in Brooklyn, New York, in July 2011, an occurrence she mentions in her songs “Champion” and “All Things Go.”

Nicki’s home was reportedly destroyed by burglars in February 2017, who allegedly toppled furniture and flung items all over the place. They obliterated the interior and made off with $200,000 worth of jewellery and other valuables.

In November 2017, her brother, Jelani, was found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child. He was sentenced to 25 years to life by the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office on January 27, 2020.

Read Also: Zayn Malik Net Worth 2022 : Secrets Behind Richness Of British Singer

Nicki Minaj Net Worth By Year

Net Worth in 2022 $130 Million Net Worth in 2021 $121 Million Net Worth in 2020 $106 Million Net Worth in 2019 $89 Million Net Worth in 2018 $80 Million

Nicki Minaj’s Real Estate

Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj rented a Beverly Hills property for $35,000 per month in August 2016. The house was built in 2008 on the former home of Frank Sinatra. The residence has a total area of 10,340 square feet and offers magnificent views of the city and mountains. A two-story foyer, a huge living room with a fireplace, and arched French doors leading outside characterise the home. There are eight bedrooms, as well as an eat-in kitchen, a wood-lined library with built-ins, a formal dining room, and a family room. A swimming pool and spa, as well as a BBQ, are available in the outdoor area. Mill moved out after they broke up, and the mansion was hers until February 2018, when she moved out.

Unknown Facts About Nicki Minaj

In 2010, Nicki Minaj became the first female solo artist to have seven consecutive Billboard chart-toppers.

MTV’s Annual Hottest MC List featured Nicki Minaj for the first time.

Nicki Minaj was a judge on the 12th season of American Idol.

Nicki Minaj is well-known for her bizarre, brightly coloured outfits.

Awards Received By Nicki Minaj’s