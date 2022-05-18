What is Matt Harvey Net Worth? Find his salary, early life, personal life, and bio here!!

Matt Harvey net worth is $8,000,000 altogether. Matthew Edward Harvey is an American Major League Baseball pitcher who plays for the New York Mets (MLB). Harvey used to play for the Groton, Connecticut, Fitch Senior High School team. In 2007, the Los Angeles Angels picked him in the third round of the MLB draught. In 2010, the Mets picked him with the seventh pick in the MLB draught.

Matt Harvey Early Life

Matt Harvey was born in New London, Connecticut, in March 1989. He is a starter pitcher who bats and throws with his right hand. He went to Fitch Senior High School, and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim picked him in the 2007 MLB Draft.

Harvey decided to play for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill instead of the Angels. In 2008 and 2009, he pitched in the Cape Cod Baseball League. In the 2010 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, the New York Mets picked him as the seventh player overall.

Harvey has only played for the Mets since he made his MLB debut in 2012. He was an All-Star in 2013 and was named National League and National League Pitcher of the Week in April of that year. Harvey’s 11 strikeouts in his first game in the MLB set a new record for the Mets. Because he had Tommy John surgery to fix his right elbow, he missed the whole 2014 season.

Matt Harvey Career Info

Harvey went to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and studied sports administration as his major. Harvey’s college record was 22–7, and his earned run average (ERA) was 3.73 over 238+23 innings. He has the tenth-most wins and the ninth-most strikeouts in the history of UNC (22).

Harvey pitched for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in 2008 and 2009. Harvey was an important part of the Anglers’ bullpen in 2008. He pitched 21+23 innings and struck out 29 of the 92 batters he faced, giving him the team’s best ERA of 0.83. Harvey went back to Chatham in 2009 after a rough second year as a pitcher.

Harvey says that he had lost some of the technique and flexibility that made him a good pitcher in high school and at the beginning of college. Even though his summer of 2009 wasn’t as great as the summer before, his time on Cape Cod helped him get back to basics and put him on track to be the seventh overall pick in the 2010 first-year player draught. Scott Forbes, Harvey’s pitching coach at UNC, said that when Harvey came back from the 2009 Cape Cod League season, he was “more professional.”

The New York Mets picked Harvey with the seventh pick in the 2010 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. Harvey hit and threw with his right hand. He was 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighed 210 pounds.

Matt Harvey Personal Life

Harvey likes the New York Rangers a lot and goes to their games at Madison Square Garden often. During his time with the New York Mets, Harvey was well-known in the news. He was known to live a luxurious life and drive a pricey Maserati sports car. He was often mentioned in the New York media’s celebrity gossip sections.

He was called a “lothario” because he had dated fashion models in the past. Matt Harvey started dating model Anne Vyalitsyna after meeting her at a New York Rangers game in May 2013. They broke up in February of 2014. In 2015, he began seeing the Polish model Ania Cywinska. Harvey and Cywinska broke up in October 2015, not long after Harvey didn’t show up to a New York Mets team practice.

In March 2017, Harvey was seen kissing Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima at Miami, Florida’s River Yacht Club. Lima’s relationship with Harvey didn’t last long, because in May 2017, Julian Edelman, her ex-boyfriend and an NFL wide receiver, was seen partying with her.

Harvey is said to have become a “emotional wreck” after seeing pictures of Lima and Edelman together. He then missed a Mets game and got a three-day penalty. He was also naked in the Body Issue of ESPN The Magazine in 2013.

Matt Harvey Net Worth

