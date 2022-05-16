What is Lionel Richie net worth? Here’s everything we know about this American Songwriter so far!!

As of 2022, Lionel Richie’s net worth is roughly $200 million. He is an icon in the music industry. His name and songs are written in every songbook there is.

The music legend is best known for his heartfelt ballads and for writing some of the most famous songs ever, such as “Endless Love.” Richie has sold more than 100 million records all over the world. This makes him one of the most popular musicians ever.

The Alabama native, who is 72 years old, is also known for his short time on the big screen and, most recently, as a judge on the TV show “American Idol.”

Since “Endless Love” singer Lionel Richie is on TV every week, his fans can’t help but wonder how much money he has. Keep on scrolling to find the complete details on Lionel Richie net worth here.

Lionel Riche Early Life

Lionel Richie was born on June 20, 1949, in Tuskegee, Alabama. He grew up on the grounds of the Tuskegee Institute. Richie was a great tennis player at Joliet Township High School, where he graduated, in Joliet, Illinois.

He went to Tuskegee Institute on a tennis scholarship and got a B.S. in economics. Richie put together several R&B groups while he was at Tuskegee University in the mid-1960s. Richie spent a short time at Auburn University doing graduate work.

Lionel Richie Career Info

Richie joined the Commodores in 1968 to sing and play the saxophone. In 1968, the group signed a one-record deal with Atlantic Records. After that, they moved to Motown Records. The songs “Brick House,” “Machine Gun,” “Easy,” and “Three Times a Lady” made the Commodores a popular R&B group.

At the end of the 1970s, Richie began to write songs for other musicians. He wrote “Lady” for Kenny Rogers, and it was his 1980 number one hit. Richie sang with Diana Ross on the theme song for the movie “Endless Love” in 1981. It was a big hit for Motown and was nominated for an Academy Award. This success made Richie want to start his own career on his own.

Richie’s first solo album, “Lionel Richie,” came out in 1982. “Truly,” “You Are,” and “My Love” were all big hits from that album. It sounded like the music of the Commodores in terms of style. The album reached number three on the charts and sold more than four million copies. In 1983, he put out “Can’t Slow Down,” which sold twice as many copies as “Lionel Richie.” “Can’t Slow Down” also won two Grammys, and Album of the Year was one of them. “All Night Long,” which Richie sang at the end of the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, was the best single from the album.

Richie had several Top 10 hits in the 1980s, such as “Hello,” “Stuck on You,” “Running with the Night,” and “Penny Lover.” He wrote and sang the title song for the movie “Endless Love,” which came out in 1981. It was a duet with Diana Ross, and in 1982, it was up for the Oscar for Best Original Song.

For the 1985 movie “White Nights,” he wrote and sang the song “Say You, Say Me.” The song won the Oscar for Best Original Song, and for four weeks it was the most popular song in the United States. Richie and Michael Jackson also worked together on “We Are the World.” “Say You, Say Me,” “Dancing on the Ceiling,” “Love Will Conquer All,” “Ballerina Girl,” and “Sela” were all Top 20 hits from his 1986 album “Dancing on the Ceiling.”

Lionel Richie Net Worth

Celebrity Net Worth says that Lionel Richie’s estimated net worth as of April 2022 is $200 million. This is mostly because he made a lot of albums over a long period of time. His latest album, “Tuskegee,” came out in 2012 and became his third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 charts.

Not only that, but Lionel Richie has broken his own record with this album. It is his first album to sell more than a million copies in the U.S. since “Dancing on the Ceiling,” which was a huge hit in 1986.

Is Lionel Richie Married or Single?

On October 18, 1975, Richie married his college sweetheart, Brenda Harvey. They took in Nicole Camille Escovedo, who was two years old and the daughter of Sheila E’s niece and a member of Lionel Richie’s band. Richie made it official when Nicole was nine years old.

Richie went out with Diane Alexander for the first time in 1986. Brenda Harvey was still his wife. After 18 years of marriage, Richie and Harvey split up in 1993. Richie married Alexander in December 1995. Miles is their son, and Sofia is their daughter. In early 2004, they split up.

Richie became a grandfather in 2008 when Nicole Richie’s husband, the lead singer of the band Good Charlotte, Joel Madden, gave birth to a girl. Nicole and Joel had Richie’s second grandchild in 2009.

Conclusion

That concludes with Lionel Richie Net Worth. American singer-songwriter Lionel Richie has a net worth of $200 million. For more such updates, stay tuned with us!!