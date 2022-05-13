What is Kelly Osbourne’s Boyfriend Sid Willson Net Worth?

Sid is an American DJ and composer, according to his IMDb page. Rollerball, Blood Bath, Catch Hell, and other works by H are well-known. Sid, like Kelly, is extremely active on social media. According to sources, Sid Wilson net worth is estimated to be $10 million. He currently has over 500k followers on Twitter. The singer, on the other hand, typically uses the platform to promote his work. He recently released a teaser for his upcoming EP.

Outside of Slipknot, he has a sizable fanbase in Japan, where he performs under the name DJ Starscream. He has been performing with his solo band SID since August 2010. He is the band’s lead vocalist. Wilson proceeded on tour with his solo band, with his last show taking place on September 5, 2010, in Steger, Illinois at Another Hole In The Wall.

Sid Wilson Early Life

Sid Wilson is a well-known DJ who was born in the United States on January 20, 1977. #0, Ratboy, and DJ Starscream were all nicknames for the metal band Slipknot’s DJ. “Before I Forget,” “Psychosocial,” and “Wait and Bleed” are among his hit songs. Sid Wilson’s zodiac sign is Aquarius, according to astrologers.

Sidney George Wilson (January 20, 1977) is an American DJ, keyboardist, rapper, and pianist best known for being the turntablist for Grammy Award-winning heavy metal band Slipknot. Until bassist Alessandro Venturella and drummer Jay Weinberg, who was born in 1978 and 1990, respectively, Wilson was the band’s youngest member. His parents are from the cities of England.

Sid Wilson Career Info

He is a member of the American band Slipknot, as well as DJ Starscream, a name inspired by the Transformers character of the same name. He has Transformer tattoos and is a lover of the Transformers franchise. Wilson delivers scratching, sound effects, horror-like noises, and background noises/effects to Slipknot’s music.

When it came time to assign numbers to each band member, he insisted on becoming number zero because it symbolized filth. He is also known to stage diving in Slipknot’s early years, and in 2008, he broke both his heels when he jumped ten feet from the stage.

Who is Sid Wilson Dating?

Sid Wilson is currently dating Kelly Osbourne. Kelly has found love with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, less than a year after calling it quits with her ex Erik Bragg. She previously stated that she met her lover over two decades ago, but their relationship only lately developed.

They made their romance public for the first time in early 2022, however, it’s unknown when they started dating.

Kelly referred to Sid as her “soulmate” in an Instagram post, however, the two don’t appear to be engaged. “I can’t believe where we’ve ended up after 23 years of friendship!” she exclaimed. I adore you since you are my best friend and soulmate.

Sid Wilson Net Worth

Sid Wilson is a $10 million dollar DJ and musician from the United States. Sid Wilson was born in January 1977 in Des Moines, Iowa. He is most known for being the band Slipknot’s turntablist. When he’s not touring with the band, he goes under the moniker DJ Starscream.

Sid Wilson is one of the wealthiest DJs and one of the most popular.

Is Sid Wilson’s Girlfriend, Kelly pregnant?

Kelly announced her pregnancy on Instagram on May 12, 2022, and provided fans with the first glimpse at her unborn kid via a sonogram. “I know I have been quite quiet these last several months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she wrote in the caption.

“I am overjoyed to announce that I will be a Mumma!” Kelly continued. To say I am content is an understatement. I am ecstatic!”

As of this writing, she has yet to reveal the baby’s gender or due date. Her announcement comes almost a year after she appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk.

The Masked Singer star announced her desire to become a mother in the June 2021 show. However, she originally believed that her long-term drug addiction had robbed her of the chance.

“I’m behind schedule. “I would have preferred to be married and have children by now as a lady,” she explained.

