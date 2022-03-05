What is Kanye West net worth? Find about his early life, awards & recognition here!!

In spite of all the bad things that happen in Kanye West’s life, his net worth is still the same. The DONDA rapper has previously fought against industry-wide net worth reports by the likes of Forbes, over personal claims that his net worth is much higher than what the public thinks he is worth. While Kanye West’s Yeezy founder rarely provided enough proof to back up these claims, it looks like we finally have proof of his net worth today.

If you want to learn more about how much money Kanye West is worth and how it has changed, you can start by reading about his Yeezy x Gap collaboration in June 2020. Welcome back, Kanye, to the Gap family as a creative visionary, and together we will define a next-level retail partnership, says Mark Breitbard, who is in charge of Gap’s global brand and stores. “We are thrilled that Kanye has joined the Gap family,” says Mark Breitbard, who is in charge of Gap’s brand and stores. In the beginning, this big change in Kanye’s fashion career looked like a good move for the artist. That is until Kanye’s failed presidential campaign came up.

After watching him go on a long Twitter rant a few days later, his followers became more and more concerned about what he said. On Twitter, the rapper said that Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, are “white supremacists,” and that they tried to “lock him up,” among other things. Kim eventually responded to Kanye’s comments on Instagram. She talked about his bipolar disorder, which Kanye has said he doesn’t have. She also asked for compassion and empathy from the public. After a few months, news broke that Kim had filed for divorce from the rapper after almost seven years of marriage.

They’ve been in the news a lot since then. People have been wondering where Kanye and Kim are now. But Kanye West’s net worth is still clear. Kanye West’s net worth and how much money he makes are below.

What is Kanye West’s salary?

Kanye West was the highest-paid rapper in hip-hop in a Forbes report from September 2019. His net worth put him at the top of the list that year. Pre-tax income documents showed that they could figure out how much money they could make each year by subtracting fees for agents, managers, and lawyers from their pre-tax income. Jay-Z, who Forbes said was the second-highest-paid hip-hop artist in 2019, made an estimated $81 million in 2019 in comparison. Kanye West has had a long-running music career, which means that his net worth is good. There are other things going on for Kanye, too. Music may not even be his main source of income, though.

What does Kanye West get from Yeezy?

Forbes says that most of Kanye West’s money comes from his Yeezy line. In their 2020 update on Kanye West’s net worth, the magazine said that Kanye “has built a brand that is challenging Nike’s Air Jordan for sneaker world supremacy.” As a result, the brand made an estimated revenue of about $1.3 billion in 2019 alone. A lot of people think that Kanye, who owns 100% of the company, will get an 11 percent royalty from Adidas, which makes him more than $140 million rich from Yeezy sales in 2019.

Kanye West Net Worth 2022

He has a net worth of $1.8 billion as of 2022, Forbes says. As long as you have a three-comma club, he’s now part of it. While many websites said that the rapper became the richest African-American person in the United States in 2021 with a net worth of $6.6 billion, Forbes said that these reports were overestimated because of the launch of his Yeezy brand with Gap in 2018. There is no doubt that Kanye West has a lot more money than Kim Kardashian, who is worth $1 billion by 2022 because the rapper has a net worth of $1.8 million.

Kanye and Kim have a lot of money, so many people have wondered if they had a prenup. This is especially true after Kim filed for divorce in February 2021. Two months before their wedding in May of 2014, Radar Online said that Kanye and Kim signed a prenup. For every year Kim is married to Kanye (with a cap of $10 million), she will get $1 million per year. Radar Online also says that Kim will stay on Kanye’s life insurance policy, which is worth $20 million, even if they split up. Even if they split up, she will still be on it. Even though they didn’t include a custody clause in their prenup, the site says Kanye and Kim didn’t include one. North was their only child when they got married.

When Radar Online asked about Kim and Kanye’s prenup, a source said, “The whole process has been very easy and relatively drama-free.” Kanne thought the couple didn’t need a prenuptial agreement. Kim could have all of Kanye’s money. Does he love Kim so much?

You can tell there is a big difference between Kim and Kris Humphries’ prenup because they worked on it for a lot longer than Kim did. In this case, it took a long time and was very boring.

