What is Julia Season 2 Release Date? Here’s everything we know so far!!

HBO Max is all set to release Julia Season 2 with more episodes, giving the comedy series about Julia Child a second season. The renewal comes right before the end of Season 1 of the show. Julia started on March 31 on the streamer. Sarah Lancashire played Julia, and David Hyde Pierce played her husband.

People are usually happy when Julia Child is around. EPs Chris Keyser and Daniel Goldfarb said in a statement, “In a bleak world, she is a welcome balm.” “The same thing has happened to us while making this show. We enjoy working with our cast, including Sarah and David, as well as our production team, writers, directors, and editors, who have become our friends.

In Julia’s words, it feeds our souls. The love and care that HBO Max has shown for our show have been overwhelming. They gave us the chance to tell the simple story of a group of interesting, strange, and passionate people who live their lives to the fullest and are happy to do so. The best part is that we get to keep them alive for another season, and we’re already hard at work.

Julia Season 2: Cast Info

The show is about Julia Child’s life as a TV chef, and Sarah Lancashire will play Julia Child again if it gets a second season. The actress has been in many shows, from Coronation Street to Clocking Off. However, Last Tango in Halifax, in which she played the main character’s daughter, brought her the most attention.

David Hyde Pierce plays Julia Child’s husband and muse, Paul Child. Bebe Neuwirth plays Avis DeVoto, a food editor, and Fiona Glascott plays Judith Jones, the editor who first noticed Julia Child’s talent. Brittany Bradford, Franz, and Kranz’s Rush Morash are among the other people in the cast.

Julia Season 2: Release Date

At the moment, all we have is an announcement that the show will continue. No official release dates have been set yet. As the last episode of Julia Season 1 aired on May 5, 2022, it would be way too early to talk about such details. The announcement itself is surprising because HBO usually waits two to three months before giving news about whether or not a show will be renewed.

So, it’s good news for fans that Season 2 of Julia seems to have been planned from the start. Also, it’s probably safe to assume that the show will come back to screens at the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023. Since the last season came out about the same time. We’d like to point out that for now, this is just a guess. Once HBO announces the real dates, it’s possible that they’ll be different. So, fans should be patient and wait for more information that will be coming out soon.

What happens in Season 2 of Julia?

Even though the show has been renewed, not much is known about what will happen in the next season. However, Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said, “Through her masterful performance, Sarah Lancashire brought us into the life of Julia Child, a trailblazer who, among her many accomplishments, changed how public television could be used and, in turn, brought French food and culture into American living rooms.”

She also said, “We are grateful to our creative team, led by Chris Keyser and Daniel Goldfarb, and our talented cast, who kept us all interested with their warmth and charm.” “Julia” is the right show for this time, and we can’t wait for season two to bring us more.”

Daniel Goldfarb, who created the show, and Chris Keyser, who is in charge of it, told Deadline, “Julia Child tends to make people happy.”

Conclusion

That’s all about Julia Season 2. It will be accessible exclusively on HBO Max when it debuts, with the previous season already available on the digital streaming service with a number of subscription plans to pick from based on the user’s requirements.