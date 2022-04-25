What is Jojo Siwa Net Worth? How Rich Is This American Dancer and Actress?

Jojo Siwa is a singer, dancer, actress, and YouTube personality in the United States. ‘Boomerang’ and ‘Kid in a Candy Store’ are two of Siwa’s best-known songs. ‘It’s JoJo Siwa’ is the name of her YouTube channel. She often posts videos of her daily life there. A lot of people know Jojo because she is a well-known American singer, dancer, and YouTube star. There are 12 million people who follow her Youtube channel. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jojo Siwa net worth is $20 million.

She also made an appearance on a show called Dance Moms with her mother. A lot of people say that her annual income is $2 million. Continue reading to find more news here.

Jojo Siwa Early Life

She was born on May 19, 2003, in Nebraska. Siwa is the daughter of Jessalynn Siwa and Dr. Tom Siwa, and she was born in 2010. In her family, she has a brother named Jayden.

In the second season of Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, she was a runner-up. The competition was made by Abby Lee Miller, who made the TV show Dance Moms. With YouTube videos like “Boomerang,” Jojo rose to fame. After a tour in 2018, she started performing to sold-out crowds.

Starting in the United States and Canada, this tour went to 52 cities. Later, it was widened to go to cities in the United Kingdom and Australia, too!

Jojo Siwa Net Worth

People think Joelle Joanie Siwa, better known as JoJo Siwa, earns great money. Jojo Siwa net worth is $20 million in the United States. A lot of people know Jojo because she is a well-known American singer, dancer, and YouTube star. There are 12 million people who follow her Youtube channel. She also made an appearance on a show called Dance Moms with her mother.

The money Jojo has made has been coming in since he was a little boy. She has been in a lot of Nickelodeon reality shows and movies, as well as through her single “Boomerang.” She made money because she worked with famous people like Claire and J.C. Penney to make clothes for people like her.

A lot of people say that her annual income is $2 million. YouTube, her songs, acting, and dancing are the main ways she makes money, but she also makes money from other things. People who work with Jojo make money by selling hair products, decorating with her decor, and other items. They also promote brands and write books with her, which helps them make money.

Jojo Siwa Earnings From Bow Tie Sales

Many of JoJo’s fans say that her net worth must be a lot more than we think it is because she has reportedly sold 40 million bow ribbons. It doesn’t seem to be true that this number has been independently checked or reported in a business journal, but she is undoubtedly making a lot of money from product sales. In fact, even if the 40 million figure was correct, it doesn’t mean that JoJo herself is making “hundreds of millions.”

After production and marketing costs are paid for, many celebrities only get paid when a certain sales goal is met. Is this true? If so, it means that JoJo has already sold 40 million ribbons. This means that she is indeed getting a share of the profits.

Using the industry average cost of goods sold on a $9 bow, we think that each sale makes us about $2.5 in profit. Based on other celebrity endorsement deals that we’ve seen, JoJo would be lucky to get 20% of the profits after the costs are paid. Pre-tax, that’s $0.54 per sale. Because she sold 40 million bow ribbons, JoJo likely sold 10 million of them in the beginning. This would leave her with a pre-tax income of $16 million. After taxes, the figure should be $8 million, so it should be called $8 million.

JoJo Siwa Career Info

It all started when Jojo took part in AUDC and then danced with her mother on Dance Moms with her mother. She made her first single album in 2016 because she loves singing and dancing. Over 900 billion people around the world have seen her songs. Clair and JC Penney also helped her make a line of accessories and decor for them.

Conclusion

That’s all about Jojo Siwa net worth. We hope you have enjoyed reading it and found it helpful. YouTube, her songs, acting, and dancing are the main ways she makes money, but she also makes money from other things. Stay in touch for more updates.

Must Read: